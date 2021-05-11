Barcelona are considering a move for Rennes and France youngster Eduardo Camavinga. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Camavinga on Barca's reinforcements list

Barcelona are interested in signing Stade Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga as a Sergio Busquets replacement, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The report states the 18-year-old midfielder is one of a few who are on the Catalonian side's shortlist in order to reinforce the central areas of the field and that the club is expected to make a move this summer.

Rennes were unable to convince Camavinga to sign a new deal, with the current contract running until the end of next season. With that in mind, it is believed that the Ligue 1 outfit will be more likely to entertain offers rather than let the player, who has immense potential, go without receiving any fee.

The France international has only missed three league games for his club so far this season, and a potential good showing at the upcoming European Championships might see his value rise even further. Barcelona are one of many suitors for the young talent, with numerous other European clubs linked over recent days.

If the transfer does happen, it will be with an eye to the future, with 32-year-old club legend Busquets likely to start seeing less game time in coming seasons and the Barca hierarchy looking for a contingency plan.

LIVE BLOG

08.47 BST: Atletico Madrid are finalising an improved deal that will see Marcos Llorente increase his wages, according to AS.

The Rojiblancos have had to move fast with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich interested in signing the Spain international.

Talks between the player's agent and the club have intensified in recent weeks with both parties keen for Llorente to continue at Atletico for years to come.

Llorente, 26, has a contract with Atletico until June 2024 and was one of the club players that agreed to have his salary temporarily lowered after the club requested it due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deal will see Llorente earn the same amount as that of Atletico stars Koke and Saul Niguez.

Llorente has scored 13 goals and set up 11 more in 42 appearances for Atletico this season.

08.00 BST: West Ham may struggle to afford to sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Lingard has rejuvenated his career since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester United in January, scoring nine goals in 13 Premier League appearances to maintain their push for a top-four finish and making a return to the England squad.

However, the Mail reports that the 28-year-old's desired four-year contract worth more than £100,000 a week would likely be too much for West Ham to afford following the financial hit they have taken during the pandemic.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Watford are keen on signing Galatasary striker Mbaye Diagne this summer, according to Sky Sports. However, the recently promoted Hornets are not the only side looking at the forward, with the report linking Brighton and Crystal Palace with making a move too. The 29-year-old has spent the second half of this season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and has impressed in the Midlands despite the Baggies' recent relegation.

- Tottenham are looking to offload central defender Davinson Sanchez this summer according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old joined the club back in 2017 for a fee of nearly £40 million, at the time a club-record signing. The Colombia international has been out of favour this season, with his last start coming back in April against Newcastle, and has made only 17 appearances in the league so far.

- Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford are in a battle to sign attacking midfielder Gael Kakuta, who is on loan from Amiens to fellow French club Lens. The Mail Online reports that all three clubs are keen on the 29-year-old. The midfielder has 16 goal involvements in 33 Ligue 1 appearances in what has been a standout campaign in his club's return to the top division.

- AC Milan are looking to bolster the right flank this summer with a move for Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier. Calciomercato reports that the Italian side are looking at the 28-year-old as a possibility in the upcoming transfer window with an emphasis of signing a player with some experience behind them. The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs in 2017 but has made just 19 league appearances this season, fighting for a spot with summer signing Matt Doherty throughout.

- Serie A clubs Internazionale and Lazio are interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to Calciomercato. The 34-year-old is set to be out of contract in the summer with the two clubs circling the experienced target man. Giroud was part of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup and a good summer at the European Championships could see more sides involved in the race to sign him should he leave the Blues on a free this summer.

- Liverpool have shown interest in Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, according to The Athletic. The 27-year-old has played in every league game this season for Marcelo Bielsa, contributing 15 goals and eight assists in those 35 appearances. This has placed him sixth in the Premier League goal-scoring charts, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp as well as many other clubs. It was also reported that the forward signed a year extension on his existing deal, which is now lasting until 2023. While the report indicates that Leeds would let Bamford go for the right price, the contract extension news gives the Elland Road outfit more bargaining power.