The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona keen on Juventus legend Buffon

Barcelona have made contact with Italy's veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon about joining them in the summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The 43-year-old is on the books at Juventus but announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving when his contract comes to an end this summer. This means he will be a free agent, something Barcelona have been scouring the market for ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Camp Nou, including Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, Lyon forward Memphis Depay and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum -- all of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

Barcelona's plan could be to allow goalkeeper Pedro Neto to leave, while bringing in a fee for the Brazilian, before signing Buffon for free as back-up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It is also felt that the veteran's presence could help nurture La Masia graduate goalkeepers Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas, who have already featured in Ronald Koeman's squads this season.

If the move does come to fruition, it is likely to involve a short-term contract and one last experience for Buffon in his playing career.

LIVE BLOG

09.25 BST: Jose Mourinho is being linked with all sorts of players as he seeks to rebuild Roma next season.

Mourinho is reportedly keen to go back to his former club Manchester United to sign goalkeeper Sergio Romero, says the Express. Romero has grown tired of a lack of chances and wants first-team football again.

Meanwhile, the Sun claims that Mourinho wants to land Brighton defender Ben White.

White, 23, has been linked with every top club in England due to his performances this season, but a fee upwards of £50m is expected to be needed, which Roma may not have at their disposal.

08.48 BST: Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that striker Erling Haaland will remain at the club next season.

Haaland, 20, is under contract at Dortmund until 2024, but a clause in his contract allows him to leave the Westfalenstadion for a fee significantly below €100 million in the summer of 2022.

This year, the transfer fee for the Norway international is subject to negotiations, but the Bundesliga club remain hopeful they will be able to hang on to the in-demand striker for another year.

Last month, sources told ESPN that BVB will only entertain an offer of €180m for Haaland this summer but CEO Watzke expects the striker to stay for another year.

"I have the clear expectation that Erling Haaland will play for us next year," Watzke told Sport Bild. "And I don't waste any thoughts on anything else."

When asked whether a phone call from Barcelona or Real Madrid could change the situation, he added: "I think they know about the contract situation and our stance there as well.

"I am just totally relaxed. Nobody believed us with Jadon Sancho last summer until deadline day, and he's still with us today."

08.30 BST: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes Lionel Messi's club future at Barcelona is already clear.

Messi, 33, has yet to sign a contract extension, with his deal expiring this summer. And, asked if he was worried that Messi's future will not be sorted before the start of the Copa America (which is being played from June 13-July 10 in Argentina and Colombia), Scaloni said: "I think it's already sorted. I have no doubt. He already knows very well what he will do. He's not going to arrive at June 30 without knowing where he is going to play."

Messi is expected to renew his contract with Barca but Scaloni did not want to speculate. He said: "I have no idea and I'm not getting involved. We have to stay out of all of that. He is mature and knows everything."

Scaloni, meanwhile, says Messi has adapted well to playing with a new generation of Argentinian players. "Leo has proved he is well, comfortable with a new generation of players he didn't know," he added. "He is now one of them and he gets on well with all of them. We have managed to create a team in which he can fit in. And now, you can see that he has found the regularity at Barca. All of that helps.

"He is very aware that in football is no longer a case of a given player but that you need your teammates. He, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Kylian] Mbappe ... The best players need a team. A star can score a goal, can win you a game ... but to win a trophy, you need much more than the best player in the world."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Atletico Madrid are making their move to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, according to Calciomercato, with Serie A giants such as AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli having already shown interest in the Argentine. Udinese will be looking to bring in €50m for the 26-year-old, but it is suggested that they may be willing to accept an offer of €40m.

- It has previously been reported that Arsenal are hoping to sign Stade Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while rumours have also linked him with a move to Barcelona. L'Equipe, however, are now saying that Paris Saint-Germain are making contact with their fellow Ligue 1 outfit about signing the 18-year-old, with his contract coming to an end in June 2022.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan will speak to Jose Mourinho before deciding whether his future remains at Roma, reports Calciomercato. The Armenian had been waiting to see who the club's new coach would be before signing the renewal that will take his contract past its culmination this summer. However, after the midfielder struggled under Mourinho at Manchester United, and eventually left during the Portuguese tactician's time there, he may not choose to stay in the Italian capital.

- Premier League sides Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton are all monitoring Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Cameroon international is likely to leave after the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship, and it is suggested that they will look to bring in £20m for the man currently under contract until 2023.

- With Sergio Ramos' contract with Real Madrid coming to an end in the summer, there have been plenty of talks between player and club regarding a renewal. However, Marca have stated that there is still no news of an agreement between the two parties. The centre-back wants a two-year extension, which Real Madrid are not willing to give him, and there is a willingness between them to part ways.