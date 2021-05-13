Inter Milan win the Scudetto - can they do it again next season? (1:40)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Inter Milan could see Lukaku, Lautaro leave

Internazionale may have won their first Serie A title since 2010, but their financial troubles could result in star players such as Romelu Lukaku leaving Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Belgium striker has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, with Inter willing to listen to offers of €120 million for the 27-year-old.

Lukaku has been in fine form this season, making 38 goal contributions across all competitions -- including 22 Serie A goals scored himself.

Alessandro Bastoni is another player named in the report, and, once again, Man City are said to be involved, as Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of the 22-year-old centre-back.

It doesn't stop there, though, as striker Lautaro Martinez, who was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, and full-back Achraf Hakimi, who Arsenal are said to be interested in, are both named as members of the squad who could potentially depart.

While it is far from certain that various big names will be leaving the Nerazzurri in the summer, it shouldn't be surprising if some do to help Inter address their financial concerns .

09.22 BST: German champions Bayern Munich are not even thinking about signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as they cannot afford the transfer fee, the club's next CEO Oliver Kahn said.

The 20-year-old Haaland has scored 37 goals and recorded 11 assists in all competitions this season and has been linked with a move to several top European sides, with his agent Mino Raiola meeting with officials from various clubs.

Kahn, who is to take over as club CEO when Karl-Heinz Rummenigge leaves at the end of the year, said the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic means Bayern are unable to sign the Norway forward.

"Sorry, but those who are talking about [Haaland's transfer] still haven't understood the situation," Kahn told German newspaper Bild. "A transfer estimated at more than €100m is absolutely unthinkable for Bayern at the moment."

Kahn said the form of Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 39 league goals this season, means Bayern do not have to make a move for Haaland anyway. The 32-year-old Polish striker is within touching distance of Gerd Muller's all-time record of 40 league goals in a season, set in the 1971-72 campaign. Bayern have two league games left to play.

"Robert still has a two-year contract here. His performances cannot be questioned," Kahn added. "He can keep his level for a few more years. That's enough reason not to think of Haaland."

08.55 BST: Edinson Cavani has not closed the door to playing for Boca Juniors one day.

The Uruguay forward, 34, turned down the possibility of joining Boca this summer and instead signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United earlier this week.

But, asked if the option to join Boca in the future would be there, Cavani told TyC: "I never closed the door. We would have to ask them if the Boca door would be open for me. From my part, I have shown and told them my feelings. The reality right now is that I'm here [Manchester, my mind is here and I'm happy."

Boca executives were reportedly unhappy to find out through the media that Cavani had signed a new deal this week with United.

"They expressed an interest, their desire to want me at the club," Cavani said in reference to Boca's interest. "I appreciate it and appreciated it before, as I've always said. They know perfectly well how I feel and what I think. It was real the possibility that they could sign me but I was always very clear with them, and things were always very clear."

08.30 BST: Barcelona have been given the green light to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Manchester City forward becomes a free agent on July 1 and talks have intensified in recent weeks with Barca. Despite being 32, Aguero is considered a worthy signing by Barca because of his goals and experience but also because he would join as a free agent. Moreover, he is a close friend of club captain Lionel Messi.

Aguero is reportedly willing to lower his wages to join Barca this summer as he is eager to return to La Liga 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to sign for City.

Aguero's potential arrival will reportedly not prevent Barca from signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay as both players are compatible in Barca's attack. The Dutchman came close to joining Barca last summer but the club were unable to move players on before they could add another.

A reported target of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Depay also becomes a free agent this summer and is keen to play for Barca.

PAPER GOSSIP (By Danny Lewis)

- Marseille are showing plenty of interest in signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, says Foot Mercato. It is rwported that the Ivory Coast international could be signed for around €20m. However, Marseille are also monitoring Velez Sarsfield's Thiago Almada, who could be worth a similar amount, while Lyon could provide competition for Boga.

- There has been plenty of interest in Gianluigi Buffon, who will be a free agent when his contract at Juventus comes to an end upon this season's culmination. One team he won't be joining is Atalanta, after Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 43-year-old goalkeeper turned them down, as he doesn't want to stay in Italy and face his former side Juventus.

- According to Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva is discussing the last details of a deal that will keep him at Chelsea until June 2022. The 36-year-old's contract comes to an end at the end of this season, but he is keen to stay put. Teammates N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are also expected to hold contract talks in the coming months, with their deals both running until 2023.

- West Ham United are looking to capitalise on West Bromwich Albion's relegation from the Premier League, as the Hammers are readying a move for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports Football Insider. The Londoners are looking for someone who can act as cover and competition for Lukasz Fabianski, with the Englishman seen as the one to fulfil that role.