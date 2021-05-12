Inter Milan win the Scudetto - can they do it again next season? (1:40)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Inter Milan could see Lukaku, Lautaro leave

Internazionale may have won their first Serie A title since 2010, but their financial troubles could result in star players such as Romelu Lukaku leaving Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Belgium striker has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, with Inter willing to listen to offers of €120 million for the 27-year-old.

Lukaku has been in fine form this Scudetto-winning season, making 38 goal contributions across all competitions -- including 22 Serie A goals scored.

Alessandro Bastoni is another player named in the report, and, once again, Man City are said to be involved, as Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of the 22-year-old centre-back.

It doesn't stop there, though, as Lautaro Martinez, who was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, and Achraf Hakimi, who Arsenal are said to be interested in, are both named as members of the squad who could potentially depart.

While it is far from certain that various big names will be leaving the Nerazzurri in the summer, it shouldn't be surprising if some do to help Inter address their financial concerns .

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were key cogs in Inter Milan's Serie A-winning side. Carlo Hermann/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marseille are showing plenty of interest in the prospect of signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, as has been suggested by Foot Mercato. It is said that the Ivory Coast international is valued in the region of €20m by the Serie A outift. Marseille are also monitoring Velez Sarsfield's Thiago Almada, who could be worth a similar amount, while Lyon are also keeping an eye on Boga.

- There has been plenty of interest in Gianluigi Buffon, who will be a free agent when his contract at Juventus comes to an end upon this season's culmination. One team he won't be joining is Atalanta, after Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the goalkeeper turned them down, as he doesn't want to stay in Italy and face Juventus.

- According to Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva is discussing the last details of a deal that will keep him at Chelsea until June 2022. The veteran's contract comes to an end at the end of this season, but he is keen to stay put. Teammates N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are also expected to hold contract talks in the coming months, with their deals both running until 2023.

- West Ham United are looking to capitalise on West Bromwich Albion's relegation from the Premier League, as the Hammers are readying a move for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports Football Insider. The Londoners are looking for someone who can act as cover and competition for Lukasz Fabianski, with the Englishman seen as the person to fulfil that role.