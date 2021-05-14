The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Lingard key in Sancho move to Man United?

Borussia Dortmund are looking to move for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, which could be key in United's efforts to land Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Sun reports that the German side's interest in Lingard has piqued since a successful loan spell at West Ham United where he has been involved in 13 goals in 13 league appearances since joining in January.

United remain interested in signing Sancho this summer and sources have told ESPN that Dortmund would consider offers of €100 million. However, the inclusion of the €25m-rated Lingard would bring down that cost significantly, despite the midfielder having only one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Sancho has returned to his best form this season and has been involved in 19 goals in 24 league appearances. He also helped his side secure the DFB Pokal trophy on Thursday, scoring twice in a 4-1 win.

Sancho and Lingard have both recently been a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad and could link up again at Euro 2020 this summer.

10.15 BST: The Sun claims that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be handed £150m to improve the squad this summer.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea seem willing to spend and put £220m down on a host of players last summer.

Tuchel has guided the club to the FA Cup and Champions League finals and is set for a financial reward as he builds a title challenge next season.

Most of that will likely go on a reliable striker, with the report claiming: "The Stamford Bridge outfit have been monitoring Erling Haaland's situation at Borussia Dortmund and also keeping a close eye on their former striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan."

09.37 BST: Manchester United believe they lead the chase to sign Jadon Sancho this summer if they can agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund, having overcome hurdles including personal terms and agent fees a year ago, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Finding a broad agreement with Sancho and his representatives proved a stumbling block during the last summer transfer window with significant progress not made until early September.

However, sources have told ESPN that United hope those talks will give the club a head start if the 21-year-old leaves the German side ahead of next season.

There is a belief at Old Trafford that Dortmund are willing to let Sancho leave this summer and that the asking price will be significantly lower than the €120m demanded 12 months ago. Sources have told ESPN that Sancho remains keen to return to the Premier League after four seasons in Germany. Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the former Manchester City youngster.

09.00 BST: As Paris Saint-Germain await a response from Kylian Mbappe on whether to accept the club's offer to extend his deal beyond 2022 or leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer, sporting director Leonardo has a list of potential replacements which includes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Salah, 28, has two years left on his contract and has 21 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League matches this season.

However, having been at Anfield for four years, PSG are hoping that the Egypt international would be open to a new chapter in his career, particularly if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

08.30 BST: Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri's entourage has denied any contact with Real Madrid, according to El Larguero.

Allegri, 53, has been out of a job since parting company with Juventus in May 2019. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has a contract until June 2022 but has remained coy about his future. But speculation that Madrid have approached Allegri to sound out his availability for next season has been vehemently denied by the Italian's entourage.

Allegri revealed earlier this year he had turned down an offer to coach Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The former AC Milan coach is also considered the main candidate to replace under-fire Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are planning to throw everything they have to bring Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to the club. Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that the club have met with the player's agent, with the deal looking to cost no less than €125m this summer. The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's elite clubs and while Dortmund have said they won't let Haaland go this summer, the right offer may tempt them due to a €75m release clause which comes in next season.

- Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their interest in Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, reports AS. The 35-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he and Madrid are no closer to reaching an agreement, the current offer being a year extension and a 10% wage decrease. The report says that the experienced central defender would prefer to stay and retire at the Bernabeu, but the choice of PSG remains open if an agreement is not met with Madrid president Florentino Perez.

- AS Roma are looking to sign Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio this summer, according to Calciomercato. New manager Jose Mourinho has a shortlist of experienced shot stoppers he wishes to add to his ranks during the window, says the outlet. Portugal international Patricio tops the list with Gladbach's Yann Sommer, Juve's Gianluigi Buffon and soon-to-be free agent Sergio Romero on there, too. The 33-year-old Patricio could be available for €8m-€10m with his contract expiring next year.

- Juventus are plotting a move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Tuttosport reports that Andrea Pirlo's side are looking to add the Italy international to their ranks, with discussions between the two clubs ongoing for the past few months. The 23-year-old has been ever-present for Sassuolo this season, having joined two-years ago from AC Milan.

- Speaking of AC Milan, they are hoping to extend Brahim Diaz's loan from Real Madrid for another season, according to Spanish outlet Marca. The 21-year-old is said to have impressed the Rossoneri hierarchy, but his parent club don't wish to let him go for another season, despite plenty of options in the attacking midfield area. The Spaniard has scored two in his last two for Milan, doubling his tally to four in the league in his 25 Serie A appearances.

- Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle are in a battle to sign defender Abdul Mumin from Portuguese team Vitoria. The 22-year-old would cost a reported £15m, according to The Sun, with all three sides looking to add a young defender to their ranks this summer. The Ghanaian joined last summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland and has made 23 league appearances, impressing sides with his technical ability.