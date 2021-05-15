The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Would Barca let Messi go for Haaland?

The Erling Haaland transfer saga has taken another twist as The Sun reports that Barcelona are willing to part with Lionel Messi in order to seal a deal for the Norway striker this summer.

It was reported yesterday that Ronald Koeman's side is willing to throw everything at capturing the forward next season, with the latest development being that of Messi leaving at the end of the season.

Messi, 33, is out of contract at the end of this season, and despite 16 years of service, Barca would be willing to see the Camp Nou legend leave to plan for the future around Haaland. If Messi were to stay, the report says the Argentina international would have to sacrifice as much as half his current wage.

The 20-year-old Haaland recently helped Borussia Dortmund to a DFB Pokal trophy with a first-half brace against RB Leipzig, his first honour at the club. The wonderkid has been linked to several top clubs this summer, but a rumoured £150 million valuation from Dortmund has reportedly put off many of them.

While Barcelona recently reported spiralling debts at the club, it is believed a deal could be financed over the length of the Haaland's initial contract upon signing. For the Spanish giants it could be an indication of intent. Goodbye to the old and hello to the new.

LIVE BLOG

10.25 BST: Lautaro Martinez is on his way to Atletico Madrid, with the transfer a "done deal" according to former Inter Milan forward Nikola Ventola.

Martinez, 23, has not renewed his deal at Inter, with his current contract expiring in 2023.

The Argentina international has been linked with both Real Madrid Barcelona -- telling ESPN in a recent interview that he came close to moving to the Camp Nou last summer before the club's financial problems scuppered a deal.

Ventola, speaking to former Italy striker Christian Vieri on Twitch, said he had been told Martinez's move to Atletico was all agreed and that "they're going to pay him a lot."

It's not clear how cash-strapped Atletico would be able to finance the signing, with Inter reportedly asking for a fee of €80m.

09.30 BST: David Luiz will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The 34-year-old attended a meeting with senior figures at the club on Friday which concluded without an extension to his existing agreement.

Sources say the Gunners have made clear their respect for Luiz's contribution but are seeking to strengthen the centre-back area with younger alternatives.

It is unclear whether Luiz was offered any terms to stay but regardless the Brazil international is now focused on finding a new club, sources said.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Alvaro Morata is open to a stay in Turin with Juventus at the end of the season, despite the potential lack of Champions League football next season. Tuttosport reports that the player is willing to return, while the club has one of three options. It can either sign the player permanently, renew the current €10m loan or let him return to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

- Real Madrid have made an approach for Tottenham Hotspur record signing Tanguy Ndombele, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old is yet to make himself a regular starter in London but has shown glimpses of why Spurs sanctioned the £54m transfer from Lyon. However, it is believed that Tottenham are not open to offers or discussions for the France international at the current time.

- Juventus have joined the race to sign AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Calciomercato reports that Juve are willing to offer a higher wage for the 27-year-old, whose contract expires this summer. It is said that the player is holding out for €5m a season, something Juve are willing to offer, while Milan are willing to offer only €4m. However, that could still change, with the Rossoneri outfit recently confirming Champions League football and a financial boost to go with it.

- Martin Odegaard is interested in extending his Arsenal loan, with the club willing to work a deal too, according to Football London. The outlet reports the 22-year-old has bought into Mikel Arteta's vision and has felt like a valued member of the squad at the Emirates. However, there might be issues in financing a deal due to a lack of European football next season. There is also no indication as to whether Real Madrid would be willing to loan or sell the player again ahead of the next campaign.

- The Liverpool board are still working to secure the signature of Ibrahima Konate this summer, with the player already agreeing to personal terms. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Merseyside hierarchy are working hard to come to an agreement with RB Leipzig in the coming weeks with the player's release clause of €35m still available to pay. The 21-year-old has been touted with great potential for the future, and with Liverpool's defending hit with an injury crisis that upset their entire season, he has been scouted as partner of choice for the returning Virgil van Dijk.