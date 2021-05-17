The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United face battle with Napoli for Torres

Napoli could be set to battle Manchester United for the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian newspaper reports Napoli have been tracking the centre-back for some time and that he could be available for around £26 million.

The 24-year-old has been inspirational for the Yellow Submarine this season and has been an integral part of the club's run to the Europa League final, which takes place in Gdansk on May 26. Villarreal face Manchester United, who are also keen to land the defender. United's interest could hinge on whether they can tempt Raphael Varane to move to Manchester from Real Madrid.

Napoli are preparing for life after Kalidou Koulibaly, who is widely expected to leave the club this summer, and Torres -- with all of his experience -- would be the ideal replacement.

Real Madrid are another club rumoured to be interested in landing Torres, who has scored three goals and added two assists in 41 appearances in all competitions this term.

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Napoli. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Paper gossip

- Luis Suarez has told Club del Deportista that he'd like to "have the experience" of playing in Major League Soccer before he hangs up his boots. The Uruguay international admits that he is fully focused on Atletico Madrid for now, and that he believes he has more seasons left in him at the highest level, but that an offer from America would be an enticing one. Suarez, 34, has scored 20 goals in 31 league games, including Sunday's dramatic winner against Osasuna as Atletico stayed two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid with just one game to go.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Real Valladolid youngster Ivan San Jose. Sport reports Barca have been impressed by San Jose's energy and goals from a deeper position while playing for Valladolid's youth team, with the 17-year-old grabbing his latest goal against Atletico Madrid's academy on Saturday.

- Marseille are looking to replace 36-year-old goalkeeper Steve Mandanda with Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich, according to Sport 1. Nubel, 24, is desperate for more playing time and, while Bayern board member Oliver Kahn is keen to see the keeper stay at Bayern next season, Nubel reportedly wants to be a No. 1 -- something he knows he won't get by staying in Bavaria.

- Borussia Dortmund are adamant that striker Erling Haaland will stay another season, according to sporting director Michael Zorc in an interview with Sky Sports Germany. The claim followed Dortmund's victory over Mainz, which sees the club secure Champions League football next season. Haaland is a target for a number of top clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but he is contracted until 2024.

- AC Milan are looking to keep striker Brahim Diaz beyond the end of the current season, according to an interview with Milan director of football Frederic Massara and Sky Sports. The 21-year-old has been on loan in Italy from Real Madrid this season, and though no buy option was included in the deal, the Rossoneri are keen to extend Diaz's stay.