ESPN FC's panel is in complete agreement Lionel Messi will still be a Barcelona player when the 2021-22 season begins. (2:05)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City considering Messi move, but it will cost

Manchester City have been told they have a chance of landing Lionel Messi, but only if they offer him £500k-a-week after tax, reports the Sun.

Messi's Barcelona contract runs out at the end of the current season and the Argentine hasn't yet declared his next move, with the Blaugrana sweating on his future.

Yet the Sun believes Messi is open to a move to City, with the 33-year-old interested in a one-year deal worth £25 million, with the option of a second year at the end.

The move would make Messi the best-paid player in Premier League history, and it seems that City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to make his move after having so far waited in the wings to see how contract negotiations played out.

Barcelona have offered their talisman a new deal, though it is believed to be on reduced terms. Barcelona are still hopeful Messi will stay at Camp Nou, though much will depend on their ability to tempt Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to the club.

City are one of only two clubs, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, that have the financial muscle to be able to even consider trying to tempt Messi away from Barcelona, but Guardiola's relationship with Messi could prove pivotal.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Will a one-year, £25 million deal be enough to persuade Leo Messi to join Manchester City? Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dortmund are preparing for life after Jadon Sancho and they've made Lille's Jonathan Ikone their top priority, according to France Football. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 leaders, and Dortmund are prepared to offer €25m. Dortmund are said to be also monitoring Donyell Malen, David Neres and Pedro Goncalves, but Ikone is the man they want.

- PSG are closing in on a move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier and they're prepared to offer him a long-term contract, according to Football Insider. The contract is believed to be lucrative, and there appears to be very little preventing 28-year-old Aurier from agreeing personal terms and rejoining Les Parisiens, and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, when the transfer window reopens.

- Liverpool and Arsenal and believed to be interested in Yves Bissouma, but they'll both have to fork out £40m to land the Brighton & Hove Albion star, according to the Sun. The midfielder has impressed for the Seagulls this season and the south-coast club are reluctant to let him leave, which is why they're determined to recoup a high fee if he decides he wants to move on this summer. Jurgen Klopp is believed to have tracked the 24-year old all season, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to partner Bissouma in midfield with Thomas Partey.

- Manchester United have been targeting Nuno Mendes for some time and now the Sun believes the club has made contact with Sporting over a possible £52m move. The 18-year-old full-back is hot property after a stunning season for the Portuguese champions and, because Mendes is represented by Bruno Fernandes' agent, United are hopeful they can steal a march on their rivals.

- Barcelona are believed to be close to signing Memphis Depay on a two- or three-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. Moreover, the Catalan club aren't finished, as Sport also reporting that they're looking to sign Chertanovo's young Russian forward Sergey Pinyaev. Manchester United are also tracking the youngster, though English transfer rules would prevent them from making a move until he's 18.

- Chelsea are willing to offer Atalanta £20m for midfield maestro Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to the Sun. The Ukraine playmaker has been outstanding for the Italian side this season, and he has scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 41 games. The 28-year-old plays against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is likely to be watching.