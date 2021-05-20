The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United turn to Ings instead of Kane

Manchester United are still looking to sign another striker, despite Edinson Cavani penning a new one-year contract, but aren't willing to spend £150 million to bring in Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a cheaper option is to move for former Liverpool striker Danny Ings, who has one year remaining on his contract with Southampton.

Ings, 28, has 13 goals in all competitions this season and bagged 25 in 2019-20. He could be available for around £20m and United will be interested in budget-friendly deal as they have a more pressing desire to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for around £90m.

Cavani is 34 but United have plenty of options up front with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial all able to play through the middle. Though none of them are an out-and-out goal scorer like Ings.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

09.18 BST: Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is set to sign for Leicester for €25m.

Im told that Boubakary Soumaré from Lille to Leicester is almost done ✅

25m Euros in total. Lille got him for free 4 years ago from PSG and he has developed so well. What a talent and another great move by Leicester. And more importantly, he is Paris born and bred!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 20, 2021

08.52 BST: Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona as a free agent after the Champions League final, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentina international will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season and the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 will be his last game for the club.

Aguero, 32, will travel after the final to Barcelona to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Catalan giants before joining Argentina's squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Negotiations are very advanced between Aguero and Barca and the deal is almost complete, says Mundo Deportivo. If completed, Aguero will play at Barca until June 2023, the same contract duration that compatriot and friend Lionel Messi could sign if he stays with the Catalan giants.

08.30 BST: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied speculation that his club are open to offer Joao Felix to Barcelona in a swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to the Rojiblancos.

Cerezo admitted earlier this week that he would love to have Griezmann back at Atletico but said it was unlikely that Barca would let the Frenchman go.

"A swap deal regarding Griezmann and Joao Felix? It's a topic nipped in the bud," he siad. "A totally made-up story by the media. Joao Felix will be one of the best players that has stepped onto the pitch. Griezmann wants to play at Barca and Joao at Atletico."

Atletico signed Felix in a €126m transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2019 but the 21-year-old has yet to show his true potential. The Portugal international was signed to replace Griezmann, who joined Barcelona for a €120m fee.

play 1:32 Better club for Kane: Manchester United or Manchester City? ESPN FC's Craig Burley talks reported interest in Harry Kane from both of the Manchester Clubs.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester City are prepared to offer a staggering £300,000-a-week wages to bring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the Etihad stadium in the summer. A report in the Daily Mail claims both Manchester clubs have reported interest in Kane, but it's City who have taken the lead in the race. The 27-year-old is having one of his best seasons in a Spurs shirt, scoring 22 goals and assisting 13 across 34 Premier League starts.

- Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is continuing to attract interest from around Europe with the 18-year-old prospect now linked with a move to the Premier League. Real Madrid have had the central midfielder on their radar for some time, but The Mirror reports that the Spanish club's financial difficulties may now force them to prioritise their transfer spending on other areas. And that's the same for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who may not be prepared to shell out €60m on the Frenchman. That leaves the door open for Arsenal and Manchester United, with reports claiming that both clubs are keen to add the French prospect to their ranks.

- Internazionale are trying to resolve the contract of Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic, with the midfielder attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in the Premier League. That's according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the 28-year-old could be interested in a move away from the San Siro. Brozovic played a big part in Inter's Serie A title win this season, appearing 33 times in the league.

- Gazzetta dello Sport believes AC Milan are the latest club interested in adding Olivier Giroud to their ranks, with the French forward's contract set to expire in the summer. The 34-year-old Chelsea target man has been linked with a host of clubs of late after strong form in the Champions League, scoring six from eight appearances in the run-up to the final.

- Steve Bruce wants to sign Arsenal's Joe Willock to a permanent deal, the Newcastle United manager has revealed during his post-match interview with Sky Sports after a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United. The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted three this season on loan from the Gunners, and is currently in the best spell of form in his career, having scored in six games straight.

- Turkish media outlet Ajansspor believe Michy Batshuayi would be allowed to join Trabzonspor in the summer, with the Belgian striker on the Turkish Super Lig club's shortlist. The 27-year-old is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell with Crystal Palace that has seen him score just twice in 18 appearances.