The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Man Utd join Camavinga chase

Stade Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is continuing to attract interest from around Europe with the 18-year-old prospect now linked with a move to the Premier League.

Real Madrid have had the central midfielder on their radar for some time, but The Mirror reports that the Spanish club's financial difficulties may now force them to prioritise their transfer spending on other areas. And that's the same for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who may not be prepared to shell out on the Frenchman.

That leaves the door open for Arsenal and Manchester United, with reports claiming that both clubs are keen to add the French prospect to their ranks, though the Gunners salary offer could depend on whether Mikel Arteta is able to confirm European football next season, with their fate currently out of their own hands.

Old Trafford may be a more realistic move for the Frenchman, with United looking to upgrade their central midfield options and having shown a willingness to integrate young players into their first-team squad.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for Rennes when he made his senior debut at the age of 16 years, one month. He also became the youngest player for France since 1914 in his debut in October 2020.

French phenom Eduardo Camavinga has no shortage of big club admirers, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Getty

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are prepared to offer a staggering £300,000 per week wages to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad stadium in the summer. A report in the Daily Mail claims both Manchester clubs have reported interest in the Tottenham Hotspur man, but it's City who have taken the lead in the race. The 27-year-old is having one of his best seasons in a Spurs shirt, scoring 22 goals and assisting 13 across 34 Premier League starts.

- Internazionale are trying to resolve the contract of Croatian star Marcelo Brozovic, with the midfielder attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in the Premier League. That's according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the 28-year-old could be interested in a move away from the San Siro. Brozovic played a big part in Inter's Serie A title win this season, appearing 33 times in the league from the centre of midfield.

- Sergio Aguero could be one step closer to a Barcelona move with personal terms reportedly agreed between the player and club, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old has been linked with the La Liga club ever since announcing that this would be his last season at Manchester City and looks set to join up with Argentina compatriot Lionel Messi.

- Gazzetta dello Sport believes AC Milan are the latest club to be interested in adding Olivier Giroud to their ranks, with the French forward's contract set to expire in the summer. The 34-year-old Chelsea target man has been linked with a host of clubs of late after strong form in the Champions League, scoring six from eight appearances in the run-up to the final.

- Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Southampton's Danny Ings, according to The Telegraph. The 28-year-old forward has just one year left on his deal at the St. Mary's Stadium and could attract more interest this summer after scoring 12 goals in 25 Premier League starts this season.

- Steve Bruce wants to sign Arsenal's Joe Willock to a permanent deal, the Newcastle United manager has revealed during his post-match interview with Sky Sports after a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United. The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted three this season, and is currently in the best spell of form in his career, having scored in six games straight from midfield.

- Turkish media outlet Ajansspor believe Michy Batshuayi would be allowed to join Trabzonspor in the summer, with the Belgian striker on the Turkish Super Lig club's shortlist. The 27-year-old is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell with Crystal Palace that has seen him score just twice in 18 appearances for Roy Hodgson's side.