Sid Lowe says Barcelona bringing in an aging Sergio Aguero isn't exactly building toward the future. (1:11)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca want Morata to bolster attack

Alvaro Morata is the latest player to be linked with a move to Barcelona, with Foot Mercato reporting that the club have set their sights on the striker who has spent the past season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

The French outlet claims that Juventus are unable to activate the clause of €45 million to make Morata's loan permanent, which means the 28-year-old will return to Spain after registering 18 goals and 10 assists for the Italian club.

This leaves the door open for Barca, who are looking to overhaul their attack this summer and are closing on a deal for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. Sources told ESPN's Moises Llorens that the Spanish giants have offered Aguero a two-year contract, once his current terms expire this summer, and that the Argentina international could arrive after the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Barcelona will make an official offer to Memphis Depay. The Lyon forward has been linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the year while maintaining good form in the Ligue 1, scoring 20 goals in 32 starts, and is available on a free transfer.

09.40 BST: Chelsea are willing to offer several different players including Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga in a player-plus-cash offer for Harry Kane but fear Tottenham will not do business with them, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The Blues are ready to join the race for the 27-year-old along with Manchester United and Manchester City after news emerged on Monday evening that Kane wants to leave the club.

A transfer is not straightforward given Kane has three years remaining on his Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand a fee in the region of £150m.

ESPN FC's Craig Burley talks reported interest in Harry Kane from both of the Manchester Clubs.

09.26 BST: Gareth Bale is planning to return to Real Madrid this summer to see out the last year of his contract before retiring from football, according to AS.

The Madrid-based newspaper reports that Bale, 31, has prioritised avoiding injury at all costs while on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this season to be able to lead Wales at the European Championships in the best possible condition.

The report is somewhat undermined, though, by a closing admission that "with Bale, everything is unpredictable" and that sources close to the player won't comment on a possible post-Madrid retirement. Bale has previously spoken favourably of a switch to MLS, saying he'd "definitely be interested" in a future move to the United States.

08.43 BST: Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus at the end of the season but he could continuie his career in Italy, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Buffon, 43, played the final game of his second spell at Juve on Wednesday when he helped them beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final.

Among the various proposals, Buffon could be tempted by Serie B side Monza who have reportedly made an offer for the 2006 World Cup winner.

08.00 BST: Tottenham captain Harry Kane has fuelled speculation that he could leave the club this summer and reiterated his stance that he doesn't plan to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

On Monday, sources told ESPN that Kane had informed Spurs of his desire to depart after another trophyless season with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all interested in the striker.

Speaking with former United captain Gary Neville on The Overlap earlier this month, Kane said his ambition is to become one of the best players in world football.

"I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets," he said. "I want to be the best I can be. I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs.

"People might say: 'He's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies,' but I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play. I've got seven, eight years, kind of what I've already had in the Premier League. So I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything.

"I'm not afraid to say I want to be the best. I want to try and get on the level [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal -- to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out."

Sid Lowe examines Xavi's links to Barcelona after reports that Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman have fallen out.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Barcelona are looking to reacquire Adrian Bernabe, who left the Spanish club to join Manchester City in 2018, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old midfielder, who can also play left-back, is out of contract in the summer and could join City defender Eric Garcia, who has also been rumoured with a return to Camp Nou.

- The race for Carney Chukwuemeka is heating up with a number of clubs interested in the Aston Villa winger. Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs monitoring the situation of the 17-year-old, who made his Premier League debut on Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspur, with the belief that he can follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham.

- Another from Fabrizio Romano here, who claims that Lyon centre-back Joachim Andersen is receiving interest regarding a potential transfer back to the Premier League. The Denmark defender spent the past season on loan at Fulham and is reported to want to stay in the England's top flight, with Spurs at the front of the line to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

- Leeds United are reportedly looking to add another Brazilian to their ranks with Matheus Cunha of Hertha Berlin hot on Marcelo Bielsa's radar. That's according to Kicker, which reports that the English club have intensified their pursuit for 21-year-old attacker. Cunha predominantly plays on the left side, which could see him lining up on the opposite flank to Raphinha, who moved to Elland Road in October.

- Arsenal's shortlist of attacking midfielders is growing stronger with Dortmund's Julian Brandt the latest candidate to replace Martin Odegaard. Kicker claims that the North London club are still very much interested in the 25-year-old Germany international, though the Dortmund hierarchy could demand a notable fee with Brandt contracted until 2024.