Transfer Talk: Barcelona seek to add Alvaro Morata to side this summer

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca want Morata to bolster attack

Alvaro Morata is the latest player to be linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with Foot Mercato reporting that Barcelona have set their sights on the No. 9 who has spent the last season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

The French outlet claims that Juventus are unable to activate the clause of €45 million to make Morata's move permanent, which means the 28-year-old will return to Spain after registering 18 goals and 10 assists for the Italian club.

This leaves the door open for Barca, who are already looking to overhaul their attack with deals close for Sergio Aguero. Sources informed ESPN's Moises Llorens earlier regarding the Aguero deal, and that news now looks to be confirmed this evening with Fabrizio Romano claiming that an agreement has been reached on a contract that will see the Manchester City forward join on a two-year deal.

The Italian journalist also reported that Barcelona will make an official offer to Memphis Depay. The Lyon forward has been linked with the Spanish club throughout the year while maintaining good form in the Ligue 1, scoring 20 goals in 32 starts.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are looking to recapture Adrian Bernabe, who left the Spanish club to join Manchester City in 2018, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old midfielder, who can also play left-back, is set to be out of contract in the summer and could join Eric Garcia who has also been rumoured with a return to La Liga.