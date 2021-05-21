Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund set €100m transfer fee for Jadon Sancho

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Borussia Dortmund name their price for Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have named their price for Jadon Sancho, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The England winger has been at the heart of endless speculation of late, and the Italian journalist claims that the Bundesliga club would allow Sancho to leave for bids just under the figure of €100 million.

The 21-year-old began the season slowly, but has since reignited his form with 16 goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances. Manchester United are one of the clubs that continue to be linked with the winger's name, though Romano says no official contact has been made with Dortmund from Old Trafford, creating an "open race" for the signature of the in-demand winger.

The Premier League still looks the most likely destination for Sancho, with Chelsea and Liverpool both previously named as potential landing spots, though a strong performance at the upcoming delayed Euro 2020 tournament means the German club could wait to see whether a bidding war is sparked.

- Leeds United are looking to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent basis, reports the Daily Star. The winger has spent the past three seasons on loan at Elland Road, and the outlet says Marcelo Bielsa's side are ready to pay £15m to allow the 24-year-old stay in West Yorkshire. The predominantly left-sided winger has been a key part of Leeds' success this season, contributing to 16 goals in 33 starts.

- Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen on acquiring the services of Randal Kolo Muani from Nantes. Le10Sport reports that both Premier League clubs have registered an interest in the 22-year-old striker, who has scored eight goals and assisted four in Ligue 1, including a stand-out performance against Paris Saint-Germain that helped Nantes to a 2-1 win back in March.

- Football Insider are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur would be prepared to listen to offers for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The North London club would demand £30m, which is twice what they paid for him last summer. The 25-year-old has been a stalwart in the middle of the park for Spurs, appearing in 50 games this season.

- Norwich City are already preparing for life in the Premier League with out-of-contract Adam Reach of Sheffield Wednesday in their sights. Football Insider says that the Canaries are looking to reshape their squad as they set up for a second stint in England's top flight in three years. The versatility that the 28-year-old offers would help boost depth on the left-side of the pitch, with Reach being able to play in both midfield and defence.

- Wilfried Zaha has revealed in an interview his desire to play for a top club, telling The Face that he would not turn down the opportunity for another shot playing at a "top team." The Crystal Palace winger is keen to win trophies, and believes he is ready for a move on from Selhurst Park after restarting his career. The 28-year-old has been a key performer from the left-flank for the Eagles this season, scoring on 11 occasions.

- Calciomercato reports that Rodrigo de Paul could be available for €35m with Udinese looking to cope with the financial effects of COVID-19. The Argentina international has a number of admirers from abroad after a strong season in Serie A that has seen him contribute to 18 goals directly from midfield.