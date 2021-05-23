The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: West Ham's battle to keep Rice

There were plenty of clubs reportedly interested in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice last summer. The Hammers managed to keep hold of their talisman, though, even with big names such as Manchester United and Chelsea being mentioned as potential suitors.

While it seemed as though that interest had cooled, the Telegraph reports that the Blues have reignited their pursuit of the 22-year-old and that the Red Devils -- along with Manchester City -- are also monitoring the situation.

The England international has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons, meaning he won't be cheap, and it is suggested that the midfielder could cost around £90 million to sign.

While Chelsea are are not the only club hoping to bring Rice in, it seems as though they are the most serious about signing him, and the paper says that Thomas Tuchel's side is Rice's preferred destination should he leave London Stadium.

Chelsea will seemingly do all they can to land the midfielder, and that includes using striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal.

This comes with the Hammers having recently been linked with the striker, who has struggled for game time since Tuchel took over at Chelsea in January.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewers guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

08.47 BST: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita wants to leave the club, says AS.

Keita, 26, is keen to play more and has reporedly been approached by new La Liga champions Atletico Madrid over a move.

08.30 BST: Portuguese fifth-tier side Os Belenenses are hoping to tempt legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to join them at the end of the season with an offer including custard tarts and museum tickets.

Buffon said last week that he will leave Juve when his contract expires at the end of the season, but the 43-year-old left the door open to continuing his career elsewhere.

"We heard that you are looking for a new challenge and are receptive to listening to a 'crazy and stimulating' proposal," the Lisbon club wrote in an open letter.

"Therefore, we decided to present you with something irresistible: how about moving to Lisbon and helping us to quickly return to our place in Portuguese football, the I Liga [top flight]?"

The club promised to include in their contract offer tickets to various tourist attractions around the city, including an annual pass to the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology.

They also offer "a pack of six Pasteis de Belem [custard tarts] a week, one of the most popular specialities of Portuguese sweets, which you will certainly enjoy without tweaking your diet."

play 1:18 Cristiano Ronaldo 'holds all the cards' with his future Gab Marcotti outlines all the potential scenarios surrounding where Cristiano Ronaldo might play next season.

PAPER GOSSIP (By Danny Lewis)

- Juventus and Everton are both looking into a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, according to the Daily Mail. The Argentine has been keen to leave Old Trafford since being pushed to the side after Dean Henderson returned from his Sheffield United loan. It is likely that the 34-year-old will fall further down the United pecking order should he stay, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now being linked with a move for Aston Villa stopper Tom Heaton.

- Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Stuttgart's Gregor Kobel, which the goalkeeper has now confirmed, as reported by Kicker. The 23-year-old said: "Dortmund is definitely an issue. I'll deal with it in the next few days. I'll listen to it. We'll see."

- According to Le 10 Sport, Flamengo midfielder Gerson will be completing a move to Marseille for €6m plus add-ons. It is reported that a deal has been done between the two clubs, and Gerson has agreed to the terms of a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

- There is no chance of Dani Ceballos staying at Arsenal after his loan from Real Madrid comes to an end, says Fabrizio Romano. The journalist also suggests that Los Blancos are willing to let him leave permanently during the summer window and are waiting for a proposal.

- With Crystal Palace looking to reduce the average age of their squad, they are hoping to sign 22-year-old Copenhagen defender Victor Nelsson, as reported by the Daily Mail. Within the report, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, Chelsea players on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City respectively, are both said to be of interest. They are also hoping to bring in Juventus' Radu Dragusin on loan.