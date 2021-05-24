Gareth Bale says he has decided what the next step in his career will be. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Bale coy on future as decision would 'cause chaos'

Gareth Bale says he has already made a decision on his future ahead of an upcoming meeting with Real Madrid as, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish side are intent on transferring numerous players in the summer.

Bale has spent the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and, after scoring two goals in their final game of the season, said that his mind is made up. However, he will wait until after the European Championship to reveal his decision.

The 31-year-old Bale commented on his future following Spurs' final day victory over Leicester City, stating: "I know what I am doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything."

Bale made 20 appearances in the Premier League this season for Spurs , 10 of which were starts, and he took his league tally to 11 goals with his brace on Sunday against the Foxes. The result confirmed Tottenham would play European football next season in the new Europa Conference League.

Before Bale makes his decision, there is the Euros and a chance to impress in a Wales shirt. At the 2016 tournament in France, he helped guide his nation to a semifinal finish.

"It just has to happen after the Euros. I know what I'm doing but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now, " Bale said postmatch. "I am not thinking about anything other than Wales."

Tottenham reportedly have first refusal on signing Bale permanently if he were to leave Madrid, however both clubs are waiting to clarify their managerial situations before beginning conversations.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Luis Suarez has confirmed that he'll be playing at Atletico Madrid next season after his goals fired them to their first La Liga title in seven years.

Suarez scored the winner -- his 21st league goal of the campaign -- in Atletico's 2-1 comeback victory at Real Valladolid on Saturday, a result that clinched the title ahead of local rivals Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old agreed a two-year contract at Atletico when he joined from Barcelona last September, but sources told ESPN a clause had been included in the deal which would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

"Yes, yes, for sure," Suarez told Movistar on Sunday evening, when asked if he would continue at the club in 2021-22.

He added: "My wife is the one who had to go through the situation I experienced last summer with me, taking the decision to leave. A change is difficult for a family, with kids who had their lives all set up... She knows how hard I worked to turn the situation around and show that I could still play at a good level."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus could move on midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old still has two-years left on his current deal at the club but has only featured 22 times in the league this season. The Wales international has suffered with injuries throughout the season that have meant sporadic appearances in a tough campaign for Juventus.

- Barcelona are going to bring back Emerson from Real Betis for the pre-season before they decide on the player's future. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan outfit would have to pay Real Betis €9 million to complete the player's transfer to Barca -- €6m of which was the initial fee from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, and €3m for his loan and initial experience at Betis. The concern for Barca is surrounding the fee and if they can raise the current funds to do so.

- Lazio are ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for Columbian striker Rafa Borre this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old's contract at River Plate is set to expire this summer, having scored eight goals in 13 appearances in the league this season. Lazio are said to be the player's first choice with an agreement "close" between the two parties despite interest from Brighton, Celta Vigo, and Feyenoord. He has previous experience in Europe having joined the Buenos Aires club from Atletico Madrid back in 2017.

- Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool this summer as he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview that it looks like his last game. The interview came after the Reds' secured a Champions League spot on the final day with a win over Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer but didn't rule out a U-turn in discussions to stay at Anfield. "I'm fighting against my tears right now... I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different," the Dutch midfielder said.

- Barcelona are set to move on Miralem Pjanic this summer according to Calciomercato with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Juventus all rumoured destinations for the midfielder. Joan Laporta is tasked with reducing the Catalan giant's wage bill this summer with reported debt rising and much needed outgoings in the upcoming window. The Bosnian has only managed 619 minutes in a Barca shirt this season, completing a full 90 minutes only once in La Liga. PSG and Chelsea are said to be options to consider whilst the report says Spanish media are reporting a potential exchange for Rodrigo Bentancur which would see Pjanic move back to Juventus.