The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Bale admits decision on future

Real Madrid will decide on Gareth Bale's future in an upcoming meeting, but the Spanish side are intent on transferring numerous players in the offseason, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bale has spent the season on-loan at Tottenham Hotspur and has said that whilst his mind is made up, he will wait until after the European Championships this summer to reveal his decision.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The 31-year-old Bale commented on his future following Spurs' final day victory over Leicester City, stating: "I know what I am doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything."

Bale only made 20 appearances in the league this season for Spurs but scored 11 goals in his brief appearances, most recently grabbing a brace on Sunday against the Foxes. The result confirmed Tottenham would play European football next season in the new European Conference League.

Before Bale makes his decision, there is the Euros and a chance to impress in a Wales shirt. At the 2016 tournament in France, he helped guide his nation to a semifinal finish.

Tottenham are said to have first refusal on Bale following the Euros if he were to be shown the door in Madrid, however both clubs are waiting to clarify their managerial situations before beginning conversations.

Gareth Bale says he has decided what the next step in his career is. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus could move on midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old still has two-years left on his current deal at the club but has only featured 22 times in the league this season. The Wales international has suffered with injuries throughout the season that have meant sporadic appearances in a tough campaign for Juventus.

- Barcelona are going to bring back Emerson from Real Betis for the pre-season before they decide on the player's future. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan outfit would have to pay Real Betis €9 million to complete the player's transfer to Barca -- €6m of which was the initial fee from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, and €3m for his loan and initial experience at Betis. The concern for Barca is surrounding the fee and if they can raise the current funds to do so.

- Lazio are ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for Columbian striker Rafa Borre this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old's contract at River Plate is set to expire this summer, having scored eight goals in 13 appearances in the league this season. Lazio are said to be the player's first choice with an agreement "close" between the two parties despite interest from Brighton, Celta Vigo, and Feyenoord. He has previous experience in Europe having joined the Buenos Aires club from Atletico Madrid back in 2017.

- Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool this summer as he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview that it looks like his last game. The interview came after the Reds' secured a Champions League spot on the final day with a win over Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer but didn't rule out a U-turn in discussions to stay at Anfield. "I'm fighting against my tears right now... I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different," the Dutch midfielder said.

- Barcelona are set to move on Miralem Pjanic this summer according to Calciomercato with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Juventus all rumoured destinations for the midfielder. Joan Laporta is tasked with reducing the Catalan giant's wage bill this summer with reported debt rising and much needed outgoings in the upcoming window. The Bosnian has only managed 619 minutes in a Barca shirt this season, completing a full 90 minutes only once in La Liga. PSG and Chelsea are said to be options to consider whilst the report says Spanish media are reporting a potential exchange for Rodrigo Bentancur which would see Pjanic move back to Juventus.