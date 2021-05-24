The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Bayern eye Wijnaldum

It has long been reported that Georginio Wijnaldum will be leaving Liverpool when his contract comes to its culmination at the end of June. According to Sky Sports, that future could be found at either Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

However, it has not yet been decided who the midfielder will join, so while Reds fans get over losing the Netherlands international, he will still need to make a decision on his future.

Barcelona have been regularly since reports emerged throughout the season that he would likely be leaving as a free agent.

Like Wijnaldum, Barce have been linked with various players who would not command a transfer fee, including Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

However, it seems the Catalans may not get everything their own way when it comes to the 30-year-old, who is expected to captain the Dutch side at Euro 2020.

This comes with Bayern Munich also looking to move for the former Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle United man when his time at Anfield comes to an end.

It is also stated within the report that there are four more unnamed clubs who are hoping to bring him in.

Wijnaldum will be occupied by the Euros, but the midfielder has a decision to make regarding his future at club level over the summer, as he certainly has plenty of options.

Where will Georginio Wijnaldum join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, or another club? PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Having failed to secure Champions League football for next season, Napoli could see three of their most talented players leave in the summer, reports Calciomercato. Kalidou Koulibaly could go for at least €40 million, helping to bring in needed finances while also lowering the wage bill. They could also lose Fabian Ruiz, who is the topic of interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Finally, Lorenzo Insigne is going into the final year of his contract and it is suggested the Italian will either sign a new contract or be offloaded.

- There are questions around Ronald Koeman's Barcelona future and the outcome could impact their transfer hopes. According to Sport, if the Dutchman is in charge, then Lyon forward Memphis Depay is willing to take a wage cut to join them. Should Koeman depart, the free agent forward could look elsewhere, with Internazionale, Juventus and Atletico Madrid interested.

- West Ham United fear that Manchester United will block Jesse Lingard from making his loan to the Hammers permanent, opting to keep him at Old Trafford, reports the Sun. The 28-year-old has impressed, helping David Moyes' side reach the Europa League, but it is suggested there have been no further discussions between the two clubs despite West Ham making their intentions to sign the midfielder clear.

- The chances of Gianluigi Donnarumma signing a contract extension with AC Milan are dwindling, meaning the Italian will be free to leave them in the summer, according to Calciomercato. They also suggest that this has led to the Serie A outfit moving quicker to bring in Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with it being stated that an agreement of €15m plus add-ons has been made for the 25-year-old, who will join on a three-year contract.

- Football Insider have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur will let Dele Alli depart in the summer, despite the England international having started the last five games. They are hoping somebody will come in to sign the 25-year-old permanently and will listen to offers.