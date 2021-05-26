The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Atletico turn to Juventus forward Dybala

Newly crowned La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are in talks with Juventus regarding the possible signing of Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala, according to El Larguero.

Dybala, 27, has not signed a contract extension with the Turin giants, with his deal expiring in June 2022 and talks having stalled.

After a disappointing season and mounting financial pressures, Juve reportedly want to move Dybala on this summer to lower their wage bill, with the Argentinian earning €7m per season, and there has been long-standing interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and PSG.

However, the Italian club are reportedly open to a swap deal that would see Atletico striker Angel Correa join them in exchange for Dybala. Atletico coach Diego Simeone is said to oppose this deal but we may not have heard the last of it.

08.28 BST: Sergio Aguero says he will not go on Twitch for the next several weeks as he focuses on the Argentina national team and his future.

The Argentina international will play his last game for Manchester City in Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea and is expected to join Barcelona as a free agent.

Aguero was selected for the Argentina squad for next month's upcoming World Cup qualifiers and could make the Copa America squad.

"Today will be my last stream in several weeks," he said. "I don't think I will have time. You all know... I prefer to focus on Argentina. You all want to see me but there are people that when things start to go badly, they say that I was doing stupid things.

"I prefer to be calm, focus on training and in the games. We are under a magnifying glass and if you make a minimum error, they hit you,. Today it's 'how great Kun [his nickname] is, incredible what he achieved'. But then, they kill you. The first thing they are going to say is that I'm doing streaming. Many still don't like that and I don't understand why."

08.00 BST: Jose Bordalas will be appointed Valencia coach in the next few days, according to El Larguero.

Valencia owner Peter Lim has reportedly given the green light for the Getafe coach to take over the team for the next two seasons.

Bordalas, 57, has one year left on his contract, with Getafe and Valencia have agreed to pay the Madrid outfit compensation for the coach to be released from his deal.

Bordalas has overseen Getafe since September 2016, leading the club back to La Liga in his first season before recording back-to-back top-10 finishes. Getafe finished 15th in the standings this season, two places behind Valencia.

- Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reduced their valuation of striker Mauro Icardi in an effort to transfer him this summer, with Serie A clubs Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma interested. Calciomercato report that the 28-year-old Argentina international could be available for around €40m and the report states this his wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, is pushing for a move back to Italy rather than elsewhere in Europe.

- Aston Villa are prioritising the signing of Emiliano Buendia but will have to battle Arsenal for the playmaker's signature. The Telegraph report that Villa are keen on the 24-year-old, who joined Norwich from Getafe in 2018 for a fee of around £1.5m. With 32 goal involvements in 39 Championship games last season, it is no surprise that the Gunners are also interested in the Argentinian. However, Mikel Arteta's apparent move for the attacking midfielder will be dependent on Martin Odegaard, whose future is still undecided after his loan from Real Madrid.

- Barcelona are interested in AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, according to AS. The 21-year-old plays as a left-sided full-back and his agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have a good relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta. Alba, 32, has been at Camp Nou since 2012 and has been ever-present this season. The report says that for Wijndal to join there must be outgoings to raise funds and left-back Junior Firpo, who was signed for just over £15m from Real Betis two-years ago, could be the player who will be moved on.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the battle to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Sun. The Seagulls aren't the only Premier League club eyeing a move for the 23-year-old though, with Leicester City and Arsenal also said to be interested. The forward is reportedly available for between £15m-£20m this summer due to his contract in Scotland expiring in a year.

- Arsenal midfielder Willian is keen on a move back to Chelsea just under a year after his departure, according to Sky Sports. The 32-year-old left Stamford Bridge for the Emirates after his contract expired, despite the Blues working hard to keep him at the club. However, after a disappointing season at Arsenal, the club are said to be willing to let the Brazil winger go two years before his contract is set to expire. The report says there is also interest from other clubs in Europe, as well as MLS team Inter Miami CF.

- Newly appointed Roma manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old was reportedly scouted by Mourinho when he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and plans to make a move for his compatriot. Podence joined Wolves from Olympiakos last year for a reported £17m but a string of injuries means that he has only featured 24 times in the league this season. Another name reportedly on Mourinho's list in FC Porto star Sergio Oliveira, who plays in midfield and has made 10 appearances for Portugal.

- Inter Milan are monitoring central midfielder Rodrigo De Paul according to Calciomercato. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to both Leeds United and Liverpool in recent weeks but a stay with Inter in Serie A could be on the cards. The report states that the Nerazzurri side had agreed a €25m fee for the player in 2019 but the arrival of Antonio Conte forced a change in plans. The Argentina international has had a season to remember at Udinese, taking the armband for his club and playing in 36 of their 38 league games this season. His side ended up finishing 14th in Serie A and clear of the threat of relegation.