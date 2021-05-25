The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Icardi interest by Serie A suitors

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have reduced their valuation of Mauro Icardi in an effort to transfer him this summer with Serie A clubs Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma interested in signing the striker.

Calciomercato report that the 28-year-old Argentina man is currently valued at around €40 million by PSG for his services. Icardi has experience in Italy, having joined PSG from Internazionale a year ago. He was at Sampdoria before joining Inter, where he went on to become the club captain.

A loan spell in Paris then became permanent in 2020 for a fee of roughly £45m, but a string of injuries has resulted in the forward making only 20 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

The striker still has three years left on his current deal and while Mauricio Pochettino's side may be looking to move him on, there will be an effort made to recoup as much of the initial investment for the player as possible. The report also states this his wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, is pushing for a move back to Italy rather than elsewhere in Europe.

Mauro Icardi's time at PSG could be ending with a Serie A return a possibility. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

- Aston Villa are prioritising the signing of Emiliano Buendia but will have to battle Arsenal for the playmaker's signature. The Telegraph report that Villa are keen on the 24-year-old, who joined Norwich from Getafe in 2018 for a fee of around £1.5m. With 32 goal involvements in 39 Championship games last season, it is no surprise that the Gunners are also interested in the Argentinian. However, Mikel Arteta's apparent move for the attacking midfielder will be dependant on Martin Odegaard, whose future is still undecided after his loan from Real Madrid.

- Barcelona are interested in AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal as a replacement for Jordi Alba, according to AS. The 21-year-old plays as a left-sided full-back with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, said to be in a good relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta. Alba, 32, has been at the Nou Camp since 2012 and has been ever-present this season for his side. However, talks of a rebuild at the Catalan club this summer could see the full-back slowly move on. The report says that for the Netherlands international to join, there must be outgoings to raise funds. Junior Firpo is said to be the player who will be moved on, another left-back who was signed for just over £15m from Real Betis two-years ago.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the battle to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Sun. The Seagulls aren't the only Premier League club eyeing a move for the 23-year-old though, with Leicester City and Arsenal also said to be interested. The forward is said to be available for between £15m and £20m this summer due to his contract in Scotland expiring in a year.

- Arsenal midfielder Willian is keen on a move back to Chelsea just under a year after his departure, according to Sky Sports. The 32-year-old left Stamford Bridge for the Emirates after his contract expired, despite the Blues working hard to keep him at the club. However, after a disappointing season at Arsenal, the club are said to be willing to let the Brazil winger go two years before his initial contract is set to expire. The report says there is also interest from other clubs in Europe, as well as Inter Miami CF.

- Newly appointed Roma manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old was reportedly scouted by Mourinho when he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and plans to make a move for his compatriot. Podence joined Wolves from Olympiakos last year for a reported £17m but a string of injuries means that he has only featured 24 times in the league this season. Another name reportedly on Mourinho's list in FC Porto star Sergio Oliveira, who plays in midfield and has made 10 appearances for Portugal on the international stage.

- Inter Milan are monitoring central midfielder Rodrigo De Paul according to Calciomercato. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to both Leeds United and Liverpool in recent weeks but a stay with Inter in Serie A could be on the cards. The report states that the Nerazzurri side had agreed a €25m fee for the player in 2019 but the arrival of Antonio Conte forced a change in plans. The Argentina international has had a season to remember at Udinese, taking the armband for his club and playing in 36 of their 38 league games this season. His side ended up finishing 14th in Serie A and clear of the threat of relegation.