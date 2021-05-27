Gab Marcotti is skeptical that Donnarumma will be able to land at Juventus after leaving AC Milan. (1:37)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man Utd, Chelsea to battle Barca and Juve for Donnarumma

After AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave the club this summer, The Sun believes Manchester United and Chelsea are plotting a move for the goalkeeper.

Donnarumma, 22, has a contract with Milan that runs out next month and, though he is available on a free transfer, his agent Mino Raiola is set to drive a hard bargain when it comes to wages. Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested.

Donnarumma has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe during his six-year spell in the Rossoneri's first team.

Maldini announced that while it's "difficult to accept" the goalkeeper deciding to leave, Donnarumma had been a "leader and often the captain" this season.

Donnarumma has made over 200 appearances for the Italian giants -- the sort of experience that has Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested.

The Italian keeper's link with a move to Old Trafford will only serve to increase the pressure on current Man United No. 1 David de Gea. The Spain international lost his spot to backup keeper Dean Henderson at times during the 2020-21 season, before failing to score the crucial penalty in United's 11-10 Europa League final loss on penalties to Villarreal on Wednesday.

09.34 BST: Sacking manager Ronald Koeman would cost Barcelona €12m, Catalan radio RAC1 reports.

Koeman has one year left on his contract and earns €8m per season, while he is owed €4m from this season which the club could not pay due to problems of liquidity.

Barcelona are considering the Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a possible alternative, sources told ESPN. Martinez is one of several options president Joan Laporta is contemplating as he weighs up a change.

The former Everton boss is currently preparing for this summer's European Championships with Belgium and has also been linked with the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur this week. He has a contract with Belgium -- he is also the technical director of the Belgian FA -- until the end of 2022, taking him up to the World Cup in Qatar.

During the election campaign, Laporta sounded out Julian Nagelsmann, who has since been named the new Bayern Munich coach. There was also contact with Hansi Flick, as reported by ESPN earlier this month, but he had already agreed to take over as the new Germany manager after Euro 2020.

Former Barca midfielder Xavi Hernandez has been strongly linked with the job, too, but sources explain the Al Sadd coach doesn't have the backing of everyone on the board of directors.

08.54 BST: Bayern Munich have announced the signing of left-back Omar Richards on a free transfer.

Richards, 23, joins the Bundesliga champions on a contract that runs until 2025 after his deal at Championship club Reading expired.

The former England U21 international told the club's website: "My move to FC Bayern is a great honour for me. A dream has come true. I'm proud to be wearing the shirt of one of the world's biggest clubs. I hope I can help the team continue to be successful in the future. My thanks to the management at FC Bayern for their trust. Our conversations were very convincing. I can't wait to be on the pitch for Bayern."

08.42 BST: Arsenal and Lyon are in negotiations over a potential swap deal which would see the north London club let star player Vivianne Miedema go to the French champions in exchange for Nikita Parris, according to The Guardian.

Miedema, who won the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Golden Boot as well as holding the record for most goals scored in Women's Super League history, has a contract with Arsenal until next summer but there are reportedly fears she could be lost on a free transfer.

Parris has been at Lyon since 2019. She previously held the record for most goals in the WSL until it was beaten by Miedema and Ellen White this season.

Arsenal signed Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi, who is a close friend of Miedema's, on Wednesday after she left Aston Villa.

The club is undergoing a period of change with manager Joe Montemurro having stepped down at the end of season and a number of players, including the likes of Jill Roord, moving on.

08.00 BST: Liverpool have agreed to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

The defender, 22, passed his medical a few weeks ago and will complete a move to Anfield once he returns from competing at the Under-21 European Championship with France this summer.

Liverpool secured Champions League participation on the final day of the Premier League season which means they can now activate the €41.5 million release clause in the former Sochaux player's contract. The club will have to pay the release clause in one installment.

play 1:06 Would Paulo Dybala be a good fit at Atletico Madrid? Alejandro Moreno ponders how Paulo Dybala would fit Diego Simeone's side given his ups and downs at Juventus.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Edin Dzeko is in talks to join LA Galaxy over a summer move, according to the Sun, though Jose Mourinho's appointment as manager could be enough to see the 35-year-old striker stay with AS Roma.

- Olivier Giroud is coming to the end of his contract at Chelsea and AC Milan are plotting a move for the 34-year-old France international. Giroud could still trigger one final year at Chelsea, but Le10 Sport believes that the Rossoneri will fend off interest from Lens and Fenerbahce.

- Benfica have launched an audacious bid to sign Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, according to Portuguese title A Bola. The 43-year-old's contract runs out next month and Benfica are keen to sign him to help them resume their bid for the title after they lost out to Sporting this campaign. Sevilla and Olympiakos have also expressed an interest in the Italy World Cup winner, and Buffon as admitted he's looking for a "stimulating and crazy" option to finish his career.

- Georginio Wijnaldum will join Barcelona until 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist revealed that a verbal agreement has been reached and that the 30-year-old midfielder is expected to sign in the coming days. Barca are now looking at ways to complete the deal while reducing the Dutchman's reported £90,000-a-week salary. Wijnaldum made an emotional farewell at Liverpool last week and has turned down a move to Bayern Munich in favour of a switch to Barcelona.

- Paris Saint-Germain are making 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga a priority this summer, according to Le10 Sport. Rennes are believed to be asking for €100m, which is considered too much for a young player by the PSG board. However, the French runners-up believe they can negotiate and, more importantly, Camavinga has stated that he's not interested in signing for Bayern, which paves the way for Les Parisiens to make a move in the coming weeks.

- Roma have made Torino striker Andrea Belotti a top target this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Giallorossi are looking to strengthen their striking options this window and they value Belotti's contract at €15m. The 27-year-old's deal expires next summer, which is why Torino may capitalise on the striker before he can leave for free in 12 months' time.