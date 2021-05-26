Gab Marcotti is skeptical that Donnarumma will be able to land at Juventus after leaving AC Milan. (1:37)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man Utd, Chelsea to battle for Donnarumma

After Paolo Maldini confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave AC Milan this summer, the Sun believes Manchester United and Chelsea are plotting a move for the 22-year-old shot-stopper.

Donnarumma's existing deal with Milan runs out next month and, though he is available on a free transfer, his agent Mino Raiola is set to drive a hard bargain when it comes to wages. Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested.

Donnarumma has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe during his six-year spell in the Rossoneri's first team.

Maldini announced that while it's "difficult to accept" the goalkeeper deciding to leave, Donnarumma had been a "leader and often the captain" this season.

Donnarumma has made over 200 appearances for the Italian giants -- the sort of experience that has Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested.

The Italian keeper's link with a move to Old Trafford will only serve to increase the pressure on current Man United No. 1 David De Gea.

The Spain international lost his spot to backup keeper Dean Henderson at times during the 2020-21 season, before failing to score the crucial penalty in United's Europa League final loss to Villarreal on Wednesday.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Edin Dzeko is in talks to join LA Galaxy over a summer move, according to the Sun, though Jose Mourinho's appointment as manager could be enough to see the 35-year-old striker stay with AS Roma.

- Olivier Giroud is coming to the end of his contract at Chelsea, and AC Milan are plotting a move for the 34-year-old France international. Giroud could still trigger one final year at Chelsea, but Le10Sport believes that the Rossoneri will fend off interest from Lens and Fenerbahce.

- Benfica have launched an audacious bid to sign Gianluigi Buffon, according to Portuguese title A Bola. The 43-year-old's contract at Juventus runs out next month and Benfica are keen to sign him to help them resume their bid for the title after they lost out to Sporting this campaign. Sevilla and Olympiakos have also expressed an interest in the World Cup winner, and Buffon as admitted he's looking for a "stimulating and crazy" option to finish his career.

- Georginio Wijnaldum will join Barcelona until 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist revealed that a verbal agreement has been reached and that the 30-year-old midfielder is expected to sign in the coming days. Barca are now looking at ways to complete the deal while reducing the Dutchman's reported £90k-a-week salary. Wijnaldum made an emotional farewell at Liverpool last week and has turned down a move to Bayern Munich in favour of a switch to Barcelona.

- Paris Saint-Germain are making 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga a priority this summer, according to Le10Sport. Rennes are believed to be asking for €100 million, which is considered too much for a young player by the PSG board. However, the French runners-up believe they can negotiate on the price and more importantly, Camavinga has stated that he's not interested in signing for Bayern Munich, which paves the way for Les Parisiens to make a move in the coming weeks.

- Roma has made Torino striker Andrea Belotti a top target this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Giallorossi are looking to strengthen their striking options this window and they value Belotti at €15m. The 27-year-old's contract expires next summer, which is why Torino may capitalise on the striker before he can leave for free in 12 months' time.