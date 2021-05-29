Achraf Hakimi is reportedly on the radar of PSG after a solid season in Serie A with Inter. Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG weighing move for Inter's Hakimi

It has been widely reported that Inter Milan could be at risk of losing big names such as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez this summer, rumours that have not been helped by the departure of Antonio Conte.

And Fabrizio Romano has now added to the list, suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Achraf Hakimi, who only joined Inter last summer.

The journalist has stated that talks between the two clubs have already begun, but Inter are demanding more than €60 million if they are to let the 22-year-old wing-back move in this transfer window.

There could be a threat to PSG signing the Morocco international, as last year's deal taking him from Real Madrid to Inter included a clause stating that Los Blancos have a right of first refusal.

This means they can match any move that the Parisians make if they decide to do so, though there has not yet been any contact made by the Real Madrid board.

Seeing Hakimi leave would likely be a blow for Inter, as he made 45 appearances across all competitions in his debut season for them, returning seven goals and 11 assists.

They may have won the Scudetto, but there could be some trouble ahead for Inter in the transfer window.

09.43 BST: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to prioritise his summer signings with plans to have a net spend of up to £150m, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

This is despite United wanting to work on options to strengthen five areas of the squad.

United will make money available for new players during the transfer window but with the club still recovering from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spending is set to remain measured.

Work is being done on the recruitment of a striker, winger, defensive midfielder, centre-back and right-back although Solskjaer has been told the aim is to sign three first team players ahead of the new season.

09.00 BST: ICMYI -- Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of David Alaba on a free transfer on Friday.

Alaba, 28, a versatile defender who can play at centre-back, full-back or in midfield, joins the La Liga club with his deal at Bayern Munich expiring this summer. The Austria international has agreed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu and will be presented at the club after Euro 2020.

Alaba made his first-team debut for Bayern in March 2010 and, except for a brief loan at Hoffenheim in 2010-11, has spent his entire professional career with the German giants.

He has been a key figure in one of Bayern's most successful teams, making more than 400 appearances for the club, winning two Champions League trophies -- including in 2020 -- 10 Bundesliga titles and six German Cups.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Barcelona have been heavily linked with various free agents in recent months and Mundo Deportivo is adding another possible recruit to the list in the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma. It has been announced that the Italian will be leaving AC Milan when his contract comes to an end this summer, and Barcelona aim to bring him in as competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has suffered from knee problems. Juventus are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.

- Juventus will be looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer, according to Calciomercato. It is suggested that Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli is their priority, though Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has one year left on his contract, is also seen as a dream signing. If they can't bring in the Frenchman, Juventus are said to see Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul as an alternative.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are willing to let Philippe Coutinho leave this summer. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries this term and it is stated that Arsenal, who have been linked with the midfielder in the past, are not interested in signing him.

- If Simone Inzaghi completes his expected move to Inter, Stefan Radu could come with him. The 34-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of June and has so far been unable to reach an agreement with Lazio to extend his deal.

- West Ham United have told centre-back Fabian Balbuena that he can find a new club when his contract comes to its culmination at the end of June, according to Football Insider. This comes with the suggestion that the Hammers are hoping to sign a top defender ahead of their season in the Europa League.