TOP STORY: Gunners look to Kounde, Tapsoba

Arsenal are on the hunt for two new centre-backs after an underwhelming season saw them finish eighth in the Premier League and subsequently miss out on European football.

The Athletic suggests that the Gunners are tracking Sevilla star Jules Kounde, though there could be a few stumbling blocks in completing the move.

The main ones are the £50 million that is being demanded to sign the 22-year-old, while there is also his preference to play in the Champions League to consider.

It is also stated within the report that Arsenal are displaying serious interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba.

The 22-year-old impressed in his 39 games across all competitions this term, while he has also shown the ability to play as the right or left centre-back, which adds to the intrigue.

However, the Gunners could face similar financial issues in the deal to those encountered if they move for Kounde, as it is stated that the Leverkusen man will realistically not be worth much less than the Frenchman.

The report also references their interest in a "young, developing goalkeeper," Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia and making Martin Odegaard's loan spell from Real Madrid permanent.

Arsenal have identified Sevilla's Jules Kounde as the man to fix their defensive woes. Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt may have stated that he is happy to stay in Turin, but Marca are reporting that Barcelona still want to sign the centre-back. The Blaugrana had aimed to bring in the Dutchman before his move to the Serie A giants in 2019, and want to add another defender alongside Eric Garcia, who will join when his Manchester City contract comes to an end this summer. Villarreal's Pau Torres is seen as another option if they can't sign De Ligt.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Internazionale wing-back Achraf Hakim and L'Equipe have suggested that the Nerazzurri have moved quickly to identify a possible replacement, landing on Jonathan Clauss. It is even stated that discussions around a possible move for the 28-year-old Lens player have already begun.

- There have been various clubs linked with Rodrigo De Paul, but Calciomercato reports that it is Atletico Madrid who have begun negotiations -- speaking to both Udinese and the player. It is suggested that Udinese are looking to bring in €40m for the Argentine midfielder, though that figure can be brought down with the insertion of add-ons.

- Marseille are making their move to sign Matteo Guendouzi this summer, according to Foot Mercato. The Frenchman has spent the season on loan at Hertha Berlin from Arsenal, having fallen out with Mikel Arteta.

- Roma are showing an interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that they could even include Amadou Diawara in a deal for the Switzerland international. This comes after they saw a €13m offer turned down as the Gunners are demanding €20m.

- La Gazzetta dello Sport have identified various Atalanta targets ahead of the summer transfer window. For centre-back, the Serie A side are said to be interested in Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu and Genk's Jhon Lucumi. In midfield they're considering Bologna's Jerdy Schouten, while Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta is seen as a possible recruit for the wide areas. In addition, Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga and AZ Alkmaar's Calvin Stengs could strengthen their attack, while a whole host of goalkeepers are named.