Transfer Talk: Manchester City seek funds for Harry Kane, Jack Grealish moves

Gab Marcotti explains how Harry Kane may have painted himself into a corner as he eyes a move away from Tottenham. (1:44)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City seek funds for Kane, Grealish moves

Manchester City are looking to offload youngster Lukas Nmecha to raise funds in an effort to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has impressed on loan for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht this season, scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances in the league. Nmecha came through the Manchester City academy and has had several loans through his development.

The move would be seen as a way to finance moves for England stars Kane and Grealish, which would need to be paid through some players outgoing for a fee.

It's reported that the pair would cost more than £200 million and while offloading fringe players would only make up a fraction of that sum, the large number of City players who fall into that category could provide the resources to sign both players.

England captain Kane has been linked with a move away this summer in a search for silverware. The 27-year-old recently won the Golden Boot in the Premier League as well as the playmaker award for most assists.

His record of 166 Premier League goals has enticed much interest. As for Grealish, the Villa captain has attracted interest for the past few seasons with his playmaking efforts. The 25-year-old's fine club form has been rewarded with an England call-up ahead of the European Championships this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are set to extend Alvaro Morata's loan this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old joined from Atletico Madrid last summer, racking up 21 goal involvements in 32 appearances in Serie A. The extension will cost Juve and new boss Massimiliano Allegri €10m in loan fees, which was agreed as a clause when the Spain international joined last season.

- Jose Mourinho is interested in signing defender Jerome Boateng for AS Roma this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that with the 32-year-old's contract expiring this summer, Roma is a likely destination. They also say that Mourinho was an admirer of the former Germany international and tried to sign him while in charge of Manchester United. A deal is said to be on the table for the player through intermediaries, with the hope of securing his signature ahead of the new season.

- Several Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for Espanyol's Adrian Embarba, according to AS. According to the outlet, West Ham United, Wolves, Norwich City and Watford are on the trail of the winger, who has had a good season with 23 goal involvements in 36 La Liga Segunda appearances. The 29-year-old wants to extend his stay at his current club despite interest from England as well as Levante and Real Betis in Spain.

- Internazionale are looking at Alessandro Florenzi and Emerson Royal as possible replacements for Achraf Hakimi should the 22-year-old leave this summer. Calciomercato reports that Florenzi is set to return to Roma following a loan stint at Paris Saint-Germain, despite an optional €9m fee to keep the full-back. Whilst Emerson Royal could be set to leave Barcelona in an effort to raise funds this summer following a period on loan at Real Betis.

- Serge Aurier has told Tottenham he will not be renewing his contract as he enters the final year at the club. L'Equipe reports that the 28-year-old is looking to move on at the end of the current deal at Spurs in an interview, with a return to PSG the ideal destination for the full-back. The Ivory Coast international joined the London club from the French capital back in 2017 and while a move back might be ideal, he hasn't closed the door on other potential suitors.