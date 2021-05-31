Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss who should stay and who should go from Barcelona's squad. (1:35)

TOP STORY: Man United, Barca both in for Kounde

Manchester United are facing competition for the signature of Sevilla FC's Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French centre-back is now on the shortlist of Barcelona as Ronald Koeman continues Barca's rebuild since finishing third in La Liga this season.

With Gerard Pique now at 34-years-old, Kounde is seen as a potential future replacement and a player that can dominate aerially.

Barcelona are reported to have been monitoring the 22-year-old since his standout performance in the Europa League final against Internazionale in 2020, but Kounde's stock has since continued to rise, featuring 34 times at the heart of Sevilla's defence in the club's record-setting season of 77 points in the league.

The Frenchman has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League with reported interest from Old Trafford, but Barca could now make it difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to negotiate a deal, with the defender contracted until 2024 and a release clause of €75 million.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid have made contact with Everton's Carlo Ancelotti as the Spanish club continue to search for Zinedine Zidane's replacement. Calciomercato says that negotiations have already begun with the Italian manager who left the Bernabeu in 2015 and that Ancelotti is open to a return to La Liga.

- Leeds United are beginning preparations for a second season in the Premier League and are reported to be interested in Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez. That's according to Tuttomercato, which reports that there is "concrete interest" from Marcelo Bielsa's side. The midfielder started 31 matches in the Serie A last season for Cagliari.

- Negotiations between Aston Villa and Chelsea over striker Tammy Abraham are stalling with the West London club looking for a fee of around £40m. The Birmingham Mail claims that Villa feel the demand is unrealistic given the 23-year-old's lack of game time since the arrival of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

- Everton are monitoring AS Roma's Pedro with Calciomercato reporting that the Spanish winger could make a return to the Premier League. No formal approach has been made yet for the 33-year-old, who scored five times in the Serie A last season.

- AC Milan are close to finalising a permanent deal for Fikayo Tomori, reports Fabrizio Romano. The fee is reportedly set at €28m on a five-year contract for the 23-year-old who impressed during a loan spell at the San Siro last season in 17 appearances for the centre-back.

- The Daily Mail reports that Brighton & Hove Albion have returned to the table for Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzalez. The two clubs were unable to agree a deal last season with the German club wanting around £16m, though Graham Potter's side could now be prepared to meet those demands after the 23-year-old scored six goals and registered two assists from 15 appearances last season.