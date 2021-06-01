Frank Leboeuf discusses Mauricio Pochettino's future with PSG after he reportedly made comments that he would like to leave the club months after taking over as manager. (1:51)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG want Kean back but striker considers Juve return

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that Paris Saint-Germain have asked to take Moise Kean on loan for a second season.

PSG signed Kean from Everton on loan for the 2020-21 season and were so impressed with his form, which saw him score 17 goals in 41 appearances, that they're willing to offer another fee in order to retain his services for the 2021-22 campaign.

Everton, though, are without a manager following Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid and so they're unlikely to decide on the 21-year-old's future until they've appointed a new manager.

Will Moise Kean return to PSG for a second season in the French capital? Aurelien Meunier/PSG/Getty Images

The transfer fee for a permanent move for Kean is said to be around €45 million.

The other spanner in the works for the French runners-up is that Kean is also said to be interested in a return to Juventus, where he could play under new boss Massimiliano Allegri. Kean played under Allegri during his first spell in the club, and scored eight goals in 21 appearances.

Kean was then seen as a peripheral player and he joined Everton from the Old Lady in 2019.

Paper gossip

- Arsenal are considering a summer move for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad. Lokonga, 21, would be an alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma, another target for the north London club who is said to command a transfer fee of around £40m. Arsenal have been tracking Lokonga since 2019 and he would require a fee in the region of £13m-£17m. The midfielder has one year left on his contract, which means Anderlecht would be willing to part ways with him in order to avoid losing him for free next year.

- Arsenal are also considering a cut-price move for Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS. the 25-year-old was banned in February after testing positive for Furosemide, but his ban could be be reduced after he lodged an appeal. Ajax have decided to part ways with Onana after having failed to agree a new contract beyond the existing deal, which expires next summer.

- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be personally driving a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea from Internazionale, according to Eurosport. The Belgian striker is said to be the Blues' top target, with Abramovich reportedly convinced that the 28-year-old is the best player to spearhead a title challenge next season. Manchester City are also said to be interested and could be prepared to offer bigger wages, although their next move depends on whether they're able to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

- Lionel Messi is said to be close to signing a new two-year contract at Barcelona, according to AS. The deal would take the 33-year-old Argentine striker closer to the end of his career, with a last move to Newell's Old Boys a likely destination to bring down the final curtain on his playing days. It is said there are still some "structural details" to be finalised on the deal, but the arrival of Joan Laporta as president and compatriot Sergio Aguero means Messi appears increasingly willing to stay.

- Atletico Madrid could be set to launch a move for Getafe's left-footed winger Marc Cucurella as they look to strengthen their left-hand side. That's according to Marca, who reports that Diego Simeone is a huge fan of the 22-year-old's versatility. He can play on the wing, at left-back and wing-back, and would require a transfer fee of around €15m. A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucarella scored three goals and provided two assists for Getafe this season.

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to launch a bid for Harry Kane, reports the Telegraph. The Catalan coach is being backed to strengthen his side in two main areas; in midfield and attack, and it is said he wants to land Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.