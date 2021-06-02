With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mbappe, Ronaldo moves could be linked

The first domino could be set to fall in this summer transfer window as Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid would spark a Cristiano Ronaldo move to Paris Saint-Germain and Mauro Icardi would move to Juventus.

The report says Mbappe is a priority for new Real boss Carlo Ancelotti. The 22-year-old is out of contract next summer and could leave despite the Parisians reportedly offering a new deal. However, a large fee would still be required to secure the deal.

Should the move go through, PSG are said to be ready to make a move for Ronaldo as a replacement. The 36-year-old is believed to want a move away from Turin following a tough season, and returning manager Massimiliano Allegri has not waved away the possibility of him leaving with just one year left on his current deal.

An exit for the Portugal international captain could trigger another transfer, seeing Icardi make the reverse switch to Juventus. The 28-year-old was linked with a move to the Bianconeri when he was in Serie A with Internazionale. Icardi was involved in 11 goals over 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season, struggling with sporadic injuries and criticised following his side's Champions League exit.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are preparing for life without Sergio Aguero, and in the search for a replacement, interest has moved to Andre Silva. According to Bild, Pep Guardiola is looking at the Eintracht Frankfurt forward to bolster his ranks this summer, though they may have to battle with Atletico Madrid to land him. The 25-year-old scored an impressive 28 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season, justifying a reported €40m valuation from his side.

- Aston Villa are looking to add to their goal-scoring ranks this summer by adding experienced striker Chris Wood, according to Football Insider. The 29-year-old is reportedly on the radar of many other Premier League clubs with Burnley adding a £30m valuation to the player to open discussions. The New Zealand international was a standout performer for Sean Dyche this year; he was involved in 15 goals over 33 Premier League appearances.

- Leeds United are eyeing a move for Huesca's Javi Galan as they look to improve their options at left-back. According to Football Insider, Marcelo Bielsa's side have made an approach to the 29-year-old's representatives. The full-back's release clause has dropped from £7m to £3.5m, alerting many clubs to him being an option with Leeds hopeful of striking a deal to replace the outgoing Ezgjan Alioski.

- While it looks like a summer of outgoings at Inter, there will be room for some incomings with Odsonne Edouard on the club's radar. According to Calciomercato, the 23-year-old is of interest to the club, who are aiming to retain the Scudetto next season. The France Under-21 international is out of contract at Celtic in 2022 with a renewal unlikely. AC Milan and Leicester City are two sides who are also interested in the forward.

- Manchester United are plotting a move for Kieran Trippier this summer, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane still on their shortlist, according to the Daily Mail. Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to offers for the 30-year-old full-back to improve their current financial situation. United are said to see the England international as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right, but face competition from Everton for the player. The club are also working a deal for Sancho and Varane to bring them to Old Trafford with the goal of closing the gap to rivals Manchester City. However, limited funds could be problematic for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attempt to rebuild.