With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Richarlison on Real's radar

Everton forward Richarlison is on Real Madrid's radar as Football Insider reports the Brazil star could be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Following Ancelotti's switch from Everton to Real Madrid earlier this week, Ancelotti now has the aim to bring Richarlison with him to La Liga. The Toffees are willing to listen to offers if he was to push for an exit. Just over a year ago, Everton reportedly rejected a reported £85 million offer from Barcelona.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Everton are said to have funds to spend this summer but it could become a balancing act with UEFA's financial fair play rules. This would require the club to move some players on before they make some signings with the Brazilian falling into that category should he want to leave.

The 24-year-old still has three-years left on his current deal, though 10 goal involvements in 34 appearances in the league will be seen as a disappointing return. However, he is currently viewed as one of the best assets at the club who could play for the Spanish giants.

It wouldn't be the first time that the forward has followed a coach from one club to another. He had followed former manager Marco Silva from Watford to Everton back in 2018 for roughly £35m.

PAPER GOSSIP

- With sources telling ESPN's James Olley that Antonio Conte is in talks of managing Tottenham Hotspur next season, there also comes reports of the Italian coach bringing AS Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi with him to London. According to Calciomercato, the 30-year-old is a big admirer of Conte and would be willing to make a move in order to play under him. The full-back is set to return to Roma following a loan stint at Paris Saint-Germain, though a switch back to the French capital seems unlikely. Spurs would be able to strike a permanent move for €10m this summer.

- Roma are looking to sign midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old is viewed as a promising young talent and his desire to play under Jose Mourinho has fueled the possible move to Rome. However, talks are not yet at an advanced stage. The Netherlands international has had an impressive season at AZ Alkmaar, netting 15 times in 31 league appearances. His stock could rise further with a European Championships still to be played this summer.

- Juventus and PSG are in the race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport report that the 23-year-old is seen as ready for the next step up in his career, becoming an ever-present force in his side's midfield with 34 league appearances. For Juventus, the player is seen as filling a vital role in the heart of Massimiliano Allegri's plans going forward with the current central players not in his plans. Sassuolo are said to value the player at €40m and are in no rush to move him on until after the European Championship.

- Arsenal have made a £30m offer for Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia according to the Sun, but they aren't the only club monitoring the player this summer. The Gunners are said to expect competition from Aston Villa for the 24-year-old who impressed in the Championship again last season, helping his side achieve promotion at the first time of asking. However, the Canaries are not in any rush to move Buendia on, insisting they would not accept anything below the £40m mark.

- Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wishes to leave the club this month with Everton and Tottenham said to be keen on the winger. The Times report that the 28-year-old is ready to move on from his second stint at the Eagles. It is believed that Everton are willing to pay £40m to tempt the Ivory Coast international to Merseyside but Spurs are also keeping a close eye on him. Zaha still has two-years left on his current deal but would want to complete any move this month before Palace begin pre-season training early next month.