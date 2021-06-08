With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG lead Barca, Juve in Donnarumma chase

With Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract coming to an end this summer, there have been plenty of clubs linked with a move to sign the AC Milan goalkeeper for free.

The Italy international was heavily linked with Barcelona, who look to be vested in the free agent market this summer, as well as Juventus in recent times. Despite this, according to Sky Sports Italia, Donnarumma is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain and will sign a five-year contract worth €60 million in wages.

It is reported that unless Barcelona relaunch their interest quickly, the deal for the 22-year-old to head to Paris will be closed within the next 24 hours.

The negotiations are so advanced that the report says the goalkeeper could complete a medical in Coverciano -- where he is currently training with the Italy national team ahead of the upcoming European Championships -- or in Florence, with a PSG doctor in attendance.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been key to the decisiveness of the move, as he didn't want to miss out on a player who can star now and in the future -- even though Mauricio Pochettino already has Keylor Navas as a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.

10.09 BST: Barcelona will turn to Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after missing out on Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Diario AS.

ESPN revealed last Friday that PSG were set to hijack Barca's move for Wijnaldum, who is available on a free transfer after running down his contract with Liverpool. The Netherlands international is expected to sign for the French club this week.

Barca, therefore, have had to look elsewhere, with AS claiming Pellegrini has emerged as a target. The Italian is out of contract next summer so Roma could be forced to the negotiating table if they don't want to risk losing him for nothing in 2022.

09.34 BST: Paris Saint-Germain have been leading the chase for Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi but FCInterNews reports that Chelsea are now keen.

Hakimi, 22, has only been at Inter for one Serie A title winning season after he moved from Real Madrid for €40m in 2020. But Inter's financial situation means he could leave and PSG are ready to offer €60m to land the Morocco international.

Inter want at least €70m though, which is why Champions League winners Chelsea, as well as Bayern Munich, are being linked.

The Blues do have England star Reece James as the first choice right-back, however, so it's unclear why they would be looking to spend quite so much in that position.

08.50 BST: Queretaro are trying to secure the services of former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski on a two-year deal, according to ESPN Mexico.

The Mexican side made Podolski an offer last week and are waiting for the Germany forward to make a decision after he recently left Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Queretaro have had other renowned players like Ronaldinho and former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia on their books, and now hope to convince the World Cup 2014 winner to join them ahead of the new campaign.

08.30 BST: Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to lure Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio to the Eternal City this summer, according to Sky Italia.

Patricio, 33, is considered the ideal choice between the posts for Mourinho and has one year left on his contract with Wolves.

Wolves reportedly want €12m to sign the Portugal international but Roma expect to lower the fee and seal a deal for around €8m plus bonus.

Wolves have already selected Olympicakos' Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa as their No. 1 choice to replace Patricio should the deal with Roma go ahead.

Meanwhile Roma are attempting to strengthen their midfield but have seen their €15m offer to sign Arsenal''s Granit Xhaka turned down. However, the Giallorossi are hopeful the Switzerland international will put pressure on Arsenal to negotiate.

Xhaka, 28, is under contract with the Gunners until June 2023 and made 45 appearances in all competitions this past season.

- Juventus will make Alvaro Morata's loan deal from Atletico Madrid permanent, according to Calciomercato. However, they are negotiating to bring the transfer fee down and, after having already paid €10m for the initial loan, they are hoping to land him for less than the originally agreed fee of €45m.

- Barcelona are offering Lyon forward Memphis Depay a deal until 2024 to encourage the Dutchman to sign for them when his contract comes to an end this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. This is reportedly the Catalan club's tactic to ensure they don't miss out on Depay, after another free agent, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, seemingly decided to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to keep hold of England international Ben White by demanding £50m to sign the centre-back, reports The Daily Mail. This news comes amid interest from big-name Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

- Internazionale have made Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri their main target as the Serie A champions look for a new left wing-back, as reported by Tuttosport. The report adds that the Italian is preferred to Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

- Jose Mourinho is willing to let 15 players leave AS Roma in order to save €70m in wages, as has been suggested by Gazzetta dello Sport. The names given within the report include Alessandro Florenzi, Justin Kluivert, Cengiz Under and Steven Nzonzi.

- Lyon are looking to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, as has been reported by Le10 Sport. Their sporting director, Juninho, had been looking to see who would come in as head coach before moving for the Ivory Coast international, and Peter Bosz has validated the decision after his appointment at the end of May.

- Lille, AS Monaco and Lyon are all looking at Alan Velasco, the 18-year-old Independiente striker who has been compared to Sergio Aguero in style, reports Foot Mercato. It has previously been suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion were hoping to bring in the Argentine.