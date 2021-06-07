With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca, Juve lead Donnarumma chase

With Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract coming to an end this summer, there have been plenty of clubs linked with a move to sign the AC Milan goalkeeper for free in the close season.

The Italy international was heavily linked with Barcelona, who look to be vested in the free agent market this summer, as well as Juventus in recent times.

Despite this, according to Sky Sports Italia, Donnarumma is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain and will sign a five-year contract worth €60 million.

It is reported that unless Barcelona relaunch their interest over night, the deal for the 22-year-old will be closed within the next 24 hours.

The negotiations are so advanced that the report says the goalkeeper could complete a medical in Coverciano -- where he is currently training with the Italy national team ahead of the upcoming European Championships -- or in Florence, with a PSG doctor in attendance.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been key to the decisiveness of the move, as he didn't want to miss out on somebody who can star now and in the future -- even though Mauricio Pochettino already has Keylor Navas among his ranks.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have decided that they will make Alvaro Morata's loan deal from Atletico Madrid permanent, according to Calciomercato. However, they are negotiating to bring the price of any move down, and, after having already paid €10m for the initial loan, they are hoping to bring him in for less than the originally agreed fee of €45m.

- Barcelona are offering Memphis Depay a deal until 2024 to encourage the Dutchman to sign for them when his contract comes to an end this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. This is reportedly the Catalan club's tactic to ensure they don't miss out on the forward, after Georginio Wijnaldum decided to join Paris Saint-Germain, having previously been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to keep hold of their new England international Ben White by demanding £50m for the centre-back, reports The Daily Mail. This news comes amid interest from big-name Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

- Internazionale have named Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri as their main target as the Serie A champions look for a new left-wingback, as reported by Tuttosport. The report adds that the Italian is preferred to Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

- Jose Mourinho is willing to let 15 players leave AS Roma in order to save €70m in wages, as has been suggested by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The names given within the report include Alessandro Florenzi, Justin Kluivert, Cengiz Under and Steven Nzonzi.

- Lyon are looking to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, as has been reported by Le 10 Sport. Their sporting director, Juninho, had been looking to see who would come in as head coach before moving for the Ivory Coast international, and Peter Bosz has validated the decision after his appointment at the end of May.

- Lille, AS Monaco and Lyon are all looking at Alan Velasco, the 18-year-old Independiente striker who has been dubbed "the new Sergio Aguero," reports Foot Mercato. It has previously been suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to bring in the Argentine.