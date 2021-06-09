Jan Aage Fjortoft breaks down when Erling Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund and which teams in England have the money to buy him. (0:59)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Haaland keen on Chelsea move

Chelsea are hoping to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and the forward appears to be just as keen on the idea, according to the Telegraph.

Dortmund are insisting their top striker is not for sale, but Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel isn't willing to give up on his top target.

The Blues are prepared to wait a season and are willing to negotiate a deal that means the 20-year-old can stay in Germany for one more year before moving to London.

Chelsea have a good relationship with Dortmund following the signing of Christian Pulisic in the summer of 2019, after having agreed the deal in January that year, and they're hoping they can come to an agreement over a similar pre-contract arrangement.

Haaland would cost around £150 million at the moment, but the Norway international has a release clause that means he could be available for between £65m and £86m at the end of next season.

Chelsea's biggest problem is that Haaland is a wanted man by a number of clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid, though the striker is said to favour a move to Stamford Bridge.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Chelsea are prepared to play the waiting game, confident that they can sign Erling Haaland at the end of next season. MAJA HITIJ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are said to be discussing a potential swap deal involving Saul Niguez and Bernardo Silva, according to the Times. Atleti boss Diego Simeone has been a long-term admirer of Silva and is reportedly confident that agent Jorge Mendes can engineer a deal. Niguez has had a poor season by his standards and, like Silva, has played less minutes this season than in previous campaigns.

- AC Milan are the big movers in this transfer window. They already have an agreement in place to bring in Brahim Diaz permanently from Real Madrid, and they've now opened talks with Barcelona to sign Junior Firpo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old made just six La Liga appearances last season and, though he's contracted until 2024, the left-back is heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer.

- Milan are also said to be plotting moves for Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and Fikayo Tomori, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri, however, may face stiff competition from Lazio, according to the Sun. They believe that former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who is set to take over at the Stadio Olimpico, has set his sights on both Giroud and Ziyech. Calciomercato, meanwhile, says that Milan are lining up a move for Arsenal target Jonathan Ikone.

- Barcelona are keen to raise funds to land one marquee signing this summer, and Sport believes Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the most likely to move to Camp Nou. Barca are looking to excite their supporters with a big-name signing and 26-year-old Sterling has joined the club's wanted list. However, Barcelona are aware that a deal for the England international might be difficult, and that they might need to include players in the opposite direction to make the move happen.

- Juventus are planning to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Max Allegri is keen to improve his forward line and, as well as 24-year-old Jesus, the new boss is also considering Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic. A renewal of Alvaro Morata's loan deal is also high on the agenda as Juve target goals galore in 2021-22.

- Newly promoted Turkish club Adana Demirspor are planning to start life in the top flight with 31-year-old striker Mario Balotelli, according to Calciomercato. The Italy international is at a career crossroads after having spent five months at Serie B side Monza, and he is currently out of contract.