Achraf Hakimi looked certain to become a PSG player until Chelsea made a late move for the Inter Milan right-back. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea match PSG offer for Hakimi

Chelsea have matched Paris Saint-Germain's offer for Internazionale wing-back Achraf Hakimi, and the Italians are said to favour the Blues' proposal, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The offer from both clubs for Hakimi is for a fee of around £56.1 million, which falls short of Inter's valuation of nearer to £70m. However, Inter are interested in Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen, who could both be offered in exchange as part of the negotiations.

Inter are said to be particularly keen on Palmieri on loan, though Chelsea would prefer the move to be permanent.

Morocco international Hakimi scored seven goals and registered 10 assists last season and has subsequently become a target for a number of Europe's top clubs.

The 22-year-old joined Inter from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of around £40m and was an influential part of the club's Serie A title-winning season.

Hakimi can play as a right-back or wing-back, the latter suiting Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's system of playing a five-man backline.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

08.46 BST: Ilkay Gundogan is waiting for an indication of how strong Barcelona's interest in him is before committing to a new contract at Manchester City, The Sun reports.

Gundogan was City's top scorer last season as they won the Premier League title, his third in five seasons at the club.

The 30-year-old is a target for Barcelona, while City may look to transfer the Germany international if he is not prepared to sign a new long-term deal.

08.00 BST: Celtic are on the verge of confirming Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, sources have told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Postecoglou has agreed personal terms, and Celtic have settled compensation with J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos. Sources have told ESPN Postecoglou is due to take up the post in July.

Celtic also needed the approval of UEFA for the move, as Postecoglou does not hold a UEFA Pro License. With all terms agreed, he is set to replace Neil Lennon, who resigned as Celtic boss in February.

Postecoglou, 55, has been in charge of Yokohama since 2018, and led them to the J1 title in 2019. He has also won the A-League with Brisbane Roar, and managed Australia from 2013 to 2017, where he won the 2015 Asian Cup.

- Lynch: What Celtic fans can expect from Postecoglou

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Tottenham Hotspur appear to be edging closer to their first signing of the summer, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. That's the view of RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi who says that the German side are begrudgingly willing to allow their prized asset to leave following their failure to quality for Europe next season. Thuram has scored 25 goals in two seasons in Germany.

- Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not only staying in Manchester next season, he's expecting to be the Reds' No. 1, according to the Sun. The 30-year-old Spaniard had a mixed season in 2020-21 and battled it out with Dean Henderson for a starting place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI, and he was at one point rumoured to be on the verge of an exit from Old Trafford. However, De Gea believes his future remains in Manchester.

- Arsenal have been offered former midfielder Aaron Ramsey by Juventus, with the Italian giants keen to take Hector Bellerin in the other direction, according to Sport. They're reporting that Ramsey could be in line for a stunning return to north London after leaving the club in 2019. He has made 65 appearances since, but Juve are keen to freshen up their squad and bring Bellerin to Turin.

- Atletico Madrid have rejected an offer from Manchester United for right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Football Insider. United have made a formal bid of £10m for the 30-year-old but have been told they will need to increase their offer if they're to have any chance of landing the England international this summer.

- Jose Mourinho's Roma are closing in on a deal for Granit Xhaka from Arsenal for around £15.5m, according to Corriere dello Sport. The former Gladbach midfielder has been linked with the Italians for a number of weeks and it appears as though the Giallorossi are close to finally landed the 28-year-old. Xhaka was a divisive figure among the Gunners' fan base, but Mourinho will feel he's getting a midfielder in his prime. Arsenal are believed to be chasing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in an effort to bolster their own squad.