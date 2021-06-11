With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juventus to move for Kane or Griezmann?

Juventus desperately need a rebuild this summer after surrendering the Serie A title for the first time in 10 seasons and almost missing out a place in next season's Champions League, and they have been linked with big moves for both Antoine Griezmann and Harry Kane.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 29 Serie A goals last season, but he turned 36 during the campaign and there's uncertainty over this future. The only other player in the squad to reach double figures in league goals was Alvaro Morata with 11, meaning Juve are short of reliable options in attack.

Calciomercato reports that Juve are definitely interested in Kane, and while the asking price of €150 million might be a stumbling block his reported wages of €12m-a-season wouldn't be. New coach Massimiliano Allegri knows that to bring in a player like Kane, the club will probably have to move on Ronaldo's hefty wages. Ronaldo has been linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are desperate to bring in funds to help fix their financial troubles, and Calciomercato reports that they have offered Antoine Griezmann to Juve on loan to get him off the wage bill. Griezmann, a €120m signing from Atletico Madrid, hasn't really fitted in at Barca, scoring 22 La Liga goals across two seasons.

Juve signed Morata from Atletico on a one-season loan last summer and hold the right to extend the agreement for the 2021-22 campaign, which seems to be the priority. But if Griezmann's future remains in doubt after Euro 2020, then Juve could step up their interest.

09.00 BST: Manchester United have not offered Paul Pogba a new contract, the France international told a news conference on Thursday.

"I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is ... well there has not been yet a concrete offer," Pogba said. "It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United."

Sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson that the club will seek talks with Pogba over fears the midfielder will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer.

- Pogba faces awkward PSG questions from France teammates

- Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo this summer as both teams look to bolster their defensive options. The Daily Mail reports that the 23-year-old is set to leave the Cottagers this summer with a £10m release clause in the player's current contract. The defender joined Scott Parker's side from Manchester City in 2020 for roughly £1.5m, impressing with his defensive contributions alongside loanee Joachim Andersen.

- Manchester United and Liverpool could be set to battle it out for the signature of defender Cristian Romero, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has impressed for Atalanta after joining on loan from Juventus with the Bergamo-based club likely to trigger a €16m clause to sign him permanently. Should that happen, Atalanta are then willing to listen to other teams' proposals to sign the Argentina defender, provided that the bids are around the €50m mark.

- Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in a move for Kylian Mbappe due to Neymar's new contract, according to AS. Neymar, 29, signed a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 but under the promise of strike partner Mbappe staying at the club this summer. Mbappe, 22, has been linked with a move to Los Blancos as their marquee signing in the upcoming window. The France international only has a year left on his deal which could see him leave on a free transfer next season.

- Leeds United are interested in signing young Netherlands midfielder Noa Lang, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch under-21 playmaker impressed last season with Club Brugge on loan from Ajax Amsterdam, scoring 17 goals across all competitions for the Belgian champions. In addition, Romano reports that Leeds are working to extend manager Marcelo Bielsa's deal.