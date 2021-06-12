With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve eye move for Pogba with Ronaldo, Dybala included

Juventus are reportedly looking to move for Paul Pogba with Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala available as part of a potential swap deal with Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport, the cash-strapped Bianconeri would need include a player to complete the swap that would see Pogba return to Turin.

The France international only has a year left on his deal with the Red Devils and has recently been linked to Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking on Thursday at a news conference, Pogba said there has not been a "concrete offer" from United regarding a new contract.

Sources have previously told ESPN that the club fears he will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer. Should that happen, Manchester United may find ways to recoup some of the initial £89.3 million for his first transfer back from Juventus in 2016.

Dybala, 27, would only be used in a move to Old Trafford if his own contract negotiations with Juventus were to break down. The Argentina forward's deal also expires in 2022, meaning any failure to reach an agreement on an extension could see the player moved on before the club lose him on a free transfer.

Ronaldo, 36, has been linked with a move back to Manchester following a tough end to the season in Serie A. For Juventus, a move would see new boss Massimiliano Allegri reunited with the midfielder whilst trimming the wage bill as Pogba reportedly earns just under half Ronaldo's salary.

LIVE BLOG

09.45 BST: Manchester City's pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish could be funded by the departure of at least one high-profile forward this summer, with sources telling ESPN's Mark Ogden that Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez face an uncertain future at the Etihad.

Sterling, 26, has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League champions and is not close to signing a new deal, according to sources.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has frustrated manager Pep Guardiola with his inconsistency since arriving in a £60m transfer from Leicester in 2018. Although the Algeria winger produced a match-winning performance in the Champions League semifinal second-leg victory against Paris Saint-Germain last month, sources told ESPN that the 30-year-old is not guaranteed to be at the club next season.

With central defender Aymeric Laporte also open to a move back to Spain after losing his place in Guardiola's team due to the title-winning partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones, City could raise in excess of £100m if Sterling, Mahrez and Laporte move on this summer.

09.17 BST: ICYMI - Manchester United are confident of landing top target Jadon Sancho this summer but there remain concerns that Borussia Dortmund's asking price is higher than expected, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Meanwhile, sources added the €350m package it would take to land Sancho's teammate Erling Haaland means the striker is set to stay put in Germany for now.

United are in talks with Sancho's representatives over a move to Old Trafford, and negotiations so far have been described as "smooth," with the majority of obstacles, including wage demands and agent fees, overcome 12 months ago.

A deal last summer collapsed because the two clubs were too far apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old, and while Dortmund are no longer asking for €120m, sources told ESPN their demands are still higher than United anticipated. Sources said Dortmund are looking for around €100m for Sancho, with the clubs around €20m apart in their valuations of the player.

09.00 BST: Villarreal have taken up their option to sign defender Juan Foyth from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee, the Spanish club announced.

The Argentina international made 32 appearances in all competitions since joining Villarreal on a season-long loan from Tottenham in September.

Foyth, 23, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Europa League winners. Villarreal did not reveal the amount they will pay Spurs but it is reported to be in the region of €15m.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Football Insider reports that Serge Aurier has agreed personal terms with PSG ahead of a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the French capital with an extension to his deal, which ends in 2022, very unlikely. The right-back has previously played under PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in his time at Spurs with the two clubs likely to reach an agreement on a transfer fee soon.

- Danny Rose has agreed a two-year deal to join Watford, according to The Athletic. The 30-year-old left-back was recently released by Tottenham but a route back to the Premier League has become available in a move to the newly promoted side. Rose spent 14 years at Spurs which included a loan move to Vicarage Road back in 2009 as well as 29 England caps in his tenure.

- AS Roma could see the exits of Justin Kluivert and Cengiz Under this summer as Jose Mourinho is forced to let players go before signing some of his own. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Mourinho is keen to judge both wingers in person before making a decision. Under, 23, returns to Rome following a disappointing loan at Leicester City, making just nine Premier League appearances. Kluivert, 22, also spent his time away from Italy at RB Leipzig but only made 19 appearances with four goal involvements.

- Internazionale are interested in Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, according to Corriere dello Sport with interest also from La Liga's top sides. The 21-year-old is being touted as a possible Lautaro Martinez replacement should he leave the Nerazzurri. However, Inter would not be alone in their interest for the player. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are said to also have an eye on his development in the coming weeks. The striker recently made his debut for Italy ahead of the European Championships following a return of nine goal involvements over 27 appearances in Serie A this season.

- Atletico Madrid are interested in signing midfielder Rodrigo De Paul should they lose Saul this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. Diego Simeone's side are required to move players on this summer before strengthening. Saul, 26, has been linked with many of Europe's top clubs. Similarly De Paul, 27, has also been linked with some high profile clubs this summer following an impressive campaign for Udinese in Serie A. However, the two clubs seem to be apart in valuations. Whilst Atletico have reportedly offered €24m, Udinese are said to be holding out for closer to €45m.