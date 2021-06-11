With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba to Juve as Ronaldo returns to United

Juventus are reportedly looking to move for Paul Pogba with Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala available as part of a potential deal with Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport, the cash-strapped Bianconeri would need include a player to complete the swap that would see Pogba return to Turin.

The France international only has a year left on his deal with the Red Devils amid recent links to Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking on Thursday at a news conference, Pogba said there has not been a "concrete offer" from United regarding a new contract.

Sources have previously told ESPN that the club fears he will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer. Should that happen, Manchester United may find ways to recoup some of the initial £94.5 million for his first transfer back from Juventus in 2016.

Dybala, 27, would only be used in a move to Old Trafford if his own contract negotiations with Juventus were to break down. The forward's deal expires in 2022, meaning any failure to reach an agreement on an extension could see the player moved on before the club lose him on a free transfer.

Ronaldo, 36, has been linked with a move back to Manchester following a tough end to the season in Serie A. The swap deal between the Portugal captain and Pogba could be favourable to both as United would not have to spend whilst not losing Pogba. For Juventus, a move would see Massimiliano Allegri reunited with the midfielder whilst trimming the wage bill as Pogba earns just under half that of Ronaldo.

- Football Insider reports that Serge Aurier has agreed personal terms with PSG ahead of a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the French capital with an extension to his current deal, which ends in 2022, very unlikely. The right-back has previously played under PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in his time at Spurs with the two clubs likely to reach an agreement on a fee due to the year left on his contract.

- Danny Rose has agreed a two-year deal to join Watford, according to The Athletic. The 30-year-old was recently released by Tottenham but a route back to the Premier League has become available in a move to the newly promoted side. Rose spent 14 years at Spurs which included a loan move to Vicarage Road back in 2009 as well as 29 England caps in his tenure.

- AS Roma could see the exits of Justin Kluivert and Cengiz Under this summer as Jose Mourinho is forced to let players go before signing some of his own. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Mourinho is keen to judge both players in-person before making a decision. Under, 23, returns to Rome following a disappointing loan at Leicester City, making just nine Premier League appearances. Kluivert, 22, also spent his time away from Italy at RB Leipzig but only made 19 appearances with four goal involvements.

- Internazionale are interested in Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, according to Corriere dello Sport with interest also from La Liga's top sides. The 21-year-old is being touted as a possible Lautaro Martinez replacement should he leave the Nerazzurri. However, Inter would not be alone in their interest for the player. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are said to also have an eye on his development in the coming weeks. The striker recently made his debut for Italy ahead of the European Championships following a return of nine goal involvements over 27 appearances in Serie A this season.

- Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Rodrigo De Paul should they lose Saul this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. Diego Simeone's side are required to move players on this summer before strengthening. Saul, 26, has been linked with many of Europe's top clubs. Similarly De Paul, 27, has also been linked with some high profile clubs this summer following an impressive campaign for Udinese in Serie A. However, the two clubs seem to be apart in valuations. Whilst Atletico have reportedly offered £20m, Udinese are said to be holding out for closer to £40m.