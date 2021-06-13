Nabil Fekir is on the radar of Arsenal, but the club are far apart from Real Betis on a proposed fee. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal target Betis midfielder Fekir

AS says that Arsenal have turned their attention to Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, but negotiations over a transfer fee are not close to the La Liga club's demands.

The former Lyon captain was left out of Didier Deschamps' 26-man France squad for this summer's European Championships but, despite a mixed campaign last season, the Spanish club consider the 27-year-old to be one of their best players after contributing to 10 goals in La Liga. And the stance is that Betis have no intention of letting their playmaker leave for a low price.

Fekir was close to joining the Premier League in 2018 after a move to Liverpool broke down at the 11th hour. But if any deal is to take place this time, Arsenal must be prepared to raise their initial offer, which is reported to be around £20m.

The news comes as Mikel Arteta's side continue their search for an attacking midfielder after recently missing out on Emi Buendia, who was linked to the Emirates before agreeing a £33m deal with Aston Villa. Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos are unlikely to return on loan and will head back to Real Madrid, leaving the Gunners short in midfield.

09.51 BST: Liverpool are set to make a move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, says the Daily Star.

De Paul, 27, scored nine goals for Udinese in Serie A last season and has hinted that he could move on this summer.

Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked with the Argentina international.

09.11 BST: ICYMI - Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as "Managing Director, Football" from July 1.

Spurs announced in a statement that the 48-year-old will be "responsible for managing and developing the club's sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure."

Paratici left Juventus earlier this month after 11 years at the club and is increasingly likely to be joined by Paulo Fonseca as talks continue with the former AS Roma boss over becoming Tottenham's new head coach.

09.00 BST: New Paris Saint-Germain signing Georginio Wijnaldum has said he thought he was going to join Barcelona this summer after leaving Liverpool but the move to Camp Nou never materialised.

The Netherlands captain joined PSG this week as a free agent despite being heavily linked with Barca for the past year. "What I can say is that I made a different choice," Wijnaldum said in Saturday's news conference.

"It was a difficult choice. We negotiated with Barcelona for four weeks, but we have not come to an agreement. PSG was more decisive and faster. The project also really appealed to me. But it was difficult. I have to say that I also thought I would go to Barcelona. That was the only club that was really interested in me for a long time."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester City are set to cool their interest in Sporting's Nuno Mendes until after Euro 2020. The Portugal left-back has been linked with the Premier League champions since the transfer window opened, but the Daily Mail reports that a deal won't happen until after the conclusion of the tournament. The 18-year-old is currently with the Portugal squad as they prepare for their opening game against Hungary.

- Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, claims Mercato. The report says that Barca are interested in a player-exchange deal, with Ousmane Dembele rumoured as one who could go the other way. The 27-year-old Cancelo joined Manchester City in 2019 and featured 28 times in Pep Guardiola's title-winning campaign last season.

- Leeds United have identified Borna Barisic as a transfer target, according to Football Insider. The left-back played a prominent role in Steven Gerrard's title win with Rangers last season, starting 43 games while scoring four and assisting seven goals. The 28-year-old is currently at Euro 2020 where he is expected to start for Croatia in defence.

- Philip Billing could return to the Premier League with Norwich City keen on a deal for the midfielder. The Mirror says that a fee in the region of £15M will be required to land the Denmark international, who started 36 times in Bournemouth's league campaign last season that saw the Cherries fall short on their hopes for promotion.

- FC Salzburg's Patson Daka is continuing to attract Premier League interest and Leicester City are the latest team to join the race. The Mirror reports that the Foxes see the striker as an ideal replacement for Jamie Vardy for a fee in the region of £17m, though interest from Liverpool and Chelsea could see the Austrian club raise their desired fee for their star man.