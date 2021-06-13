Julien Laurens explains why he doesn't think Ronald Koeman deserves another year at Barcelona and why he is the default manager for this upcoming season. (1:41)

With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona want De Ligt

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to recruit Matthijs de Ligt this summer, writes Le10 Sport. The report suggests that the Catalan club are keen on the centre-back who opted to join Juventus from Ajax for €75 million in 2019.

Barca have been looking for a centre-back since the transfer window opened and could prioritise their spending on the Netherlands defender after reinforcing the attack with the free transfer of Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona are interested in taking Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus this summer, according to reports. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

But persuading Juve could be difficult with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that De Ligt is a big part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans for next season as the Italian manager prepares for his second stint at the club.

The 21-year-old centre-back featured 36 times for Juventus last season as the Turin club missed out on the Serie A title to Internazionale.

Paper gossip

- Lyon's Maxwel Cornet is continuing to attract interest from the Premier League with Leeds United interested in the Ivory Coast international's services. The Sun writes that Marcelo Bielsa's side are keen to sign the 24-year-old, but the Ligue 1 club are looking for a fee of £20m. Cornet has spent the majority of his career playing as a winger, although he started 21 times as a left-back for Lyon last season.

- Hampshire Live reports that Liverpool right-back Neco Williams is one of the players on Southampton's shortlist for the summer. The club are expected to strengthen in a number of areas with the Wales international at the top of the list to strengthen the right side of defence.

- The race for Borna Barisic is heating up with a number of Premier League clubs now keen on the left-back. Football Insider reports that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all joined the race for the Rangers man. The news comes after Leeds United's interest was reported on Saturday, which means a bidding war between four Premier League clubs may not be far away for the 28-year-old.

- AC Milan are keeping tabs on Zenit St. Petersburg's Sardar Azmoun, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 26-year-old Iran forward was prolific in front of goal last season, scoring 19 from 21 starts in the Russian Premier League.

- West Ham United and Southampton are monitoring the situation of Junior Firpo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old featured seven times for Barcelona last season, but the Premier League clubs will need to move fast with AC Milan also interested in the defender's signature.

- Leonardo Spinazzola won't leave AS Roma this summer, writes Calciomercato. The left-back, who was a standout performer in the opening game of Euro 2020 against Turkey, is reportedly an "untouchable" player in Jose Mourinho's squad as the Portuguese manager prepares for his first season in charge.