With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Man Utd eye Navas

Amid speculation that Gianluigi Donnarumma will join Paris Saint-Germain, Keylor Navas is garnering interest from Juventus and Manchester United, as well as Donnarumma's former club AC Milan.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

The pending arrival of 22-year-old Donnarumma to PSG has put Navas, the Ligue 1 outfit's current stopper, in a difficult situation. Marca has suggested that several clubs are interested in taking the Costa Rica international away from Parc des Princes, despite having signed a deal earlier in 2021 that would extend his stay until 2024.

Navas' predicament may be harsh, similarly to his Real Madrid departure in 2019 after Thibaut Courtois took over as No. 1, but the 34-year-old does have some highly reputable options to choose from when deciding his next move.

Juventus are likely in need of another experienced keeper with Gianluigi Buffon set to join boyhood Parma this summer, while Milan will be looking for Donnarumma's replacement -- although they have already signed French keeper Mike Maignan for Lille.

As for the links with United, have been questions over David de Gea and Dean Henderson at Old Trafford, so it appears the club could be looking to shore up their options between the sticks.

Navas seems to have not be taking another potential ouster too lightly, taking an thinly-veiled swipe at PSG on Instagram by posting: "Gift your absence to those who do not value your presence."

Keylor Navas could be on the outs at PSG. PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Calciomercato have suggested that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be set to make his Premier League return. The 30-year-old, who played in Wales' 1-1 draw against Switzerland, has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton -- though the latter are currently not pursuing a deal as the Toffees look for Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. There have also been reports around a possible return to Arsenal, and it is suggested here that there is constant contact between the two clubs, with Juventus hopeful that an agreement can be reached.

- Atalanta are looking at centre-back options and Calciomercato reports Juventus' Merih Demiral is their main target, while Lille's Sven Botman and Torino's Lyanco are also players of interest for the Serie A outfit.

- Nice are progressing in their talks to sign Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. It is suggested that the deal will be for €8.5 million plus add-ons with no buy-back clause. There are just the final details on payment terms to be agreed before it is completed.

- Romano has also suggested that Tom Heaton is set to complete his Manchester United medical this week before signing a deal to stay at Old Trafford until 2023, with the option for another season. The 35-year-old will be a free agent when his Aston Villa contract comes to its culmination at the end of June.

- San Marino-based side Tre Penne have announced that former Internazionale, Manchester City and AS Roma right-back Maicon has joined them. The Brazilian has won the Champions League, two Copa Americas and four Serie A titles, but the 39-year-old will now play in San Marino's top tier of football, having spent last term in Italy's Serie D.