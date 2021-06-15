With most of the major European seasons now complete, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive as clubs ponder their moves ahead of what will be a busy transfer window. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Atletico to sign Liverpool target De Paul

Atletico Madrid are so confident of adding Rodrigo De Paul to their midfield that they are setting up a medical for the Argentine, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Udinese talisman has been linked with various clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Liverpool and Juventus, with Atleti constantly in the conversation when it comes to the 27-year-old.

While Liverpool will be looking for a midfielder after Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to join Paris Saint-Germain upon the culmination of his contract, it seems they are set to miss out on De Paul. Atleti have almost reached an agreement with Udinese for €35 million, with the final details being all that need to be sorted before he can sign to be part of Diego Simeone's squad.

De Paul has made 36 Serie A appearances for Udinese this term, scoring a total of nine goals and contributing a further 10 assists.

It isn't all incomings for the champions of La Liga, though, as Saul Niguez is seemingly on his way out of the club he has made more than 300 appearances for. There have been various offers made for the 26-year-old, and it is expected that he will leave the Wanda Metropolitano in the coming weeks.

Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

- According to Football Insider, Liverpool have made contact with FC Salzburg striker Patson Daka and the 22-year-old is keen on joining them. There have been various other Premier League clubs linked with the Zambian, and it is stated that a deal would likely cost around £17m for the man who scored 34 goals across all competitions this term.

- Lille winger Jonathan Bamba has been linked with various clubs ahead of the summer window, and Le10 Sport have suggested that an MLS side is also making a move. A club is not named, but it is stated that they've offered €15m, but the 25-year-old is said to have aspirations outside of MLS.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who played in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, has agreed personal terms with AS Roma, according to Football Insider. It is suggested that he will join Jose Mourinho's side for three years, with the two clubs negotiating a fee and structure for a deal.

- Gazzetta dello Sport have detailed Lazio's list of winger targets, as they look for somebody who can link up with Ciro Immobile. It is suggested that they're looking at Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, Atalanta's Josip Ilicic, AS Monaco's Stevan Jovetic, Benfica's Nuno Tavares, SC Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt.

- AC Milan are looking to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to Calciomercato, with the Austrian having scored 16 Bundesliga goals this term. It is even suggested that they have already met with his agents.

- Ashley Young is set to return to Aston Villa 10 years after he left them to join Manchester United, according to the Mail. The Englishman is allowed to leave Internazionale this summer and has also been linked with Watford and Burnley.