Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened with some of Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Locatelli targeted by Juve and Arsenal

Juventus are ahead of a number of English clubs in the race to sign Italy's Euro 2020 goal-scoring sensation, Manuel Locatelli, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli scored twice in Italy's 3-0 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday, the second a stunning strike, in a performance that is sure to see other clubs consider a move for his talents. Italy's win sees Locatelli and his Azzurri teammates seal a last-16 berth with a game to spare.

New Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be keen to take Locatelli to Turin, and current club Sassuolo are said to be considering a fee of around €40 million.

It was Locatelli's stellar form in Serie A that saw the 23-year-old called up to Roberto Mancini's squad in the first place. He scored four goals in 34 appearances in all this season, but now his exploits could see him targeted by other clubs around Europe, or his value increase.

Arsenal had been linked with Locatelli before the tournament started, though Gunners fans will no doubt fear their chances of the club tempting him to north London could be diminished by his stellar display in Rome.

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- European Soccer Pick 'Em: Compete to win $10,000

Italy's Euro 2020 goal-scoring sensation, Manuel Locatelli, could be set for a big move post-tournament. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli have made Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri their No. 1 target, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Palmieri's contract with the Blues runs out in 2022 and there are a number of clubs in Italy, with Napoli leading the way, keen to take the 26-year-old back to Serie A. Talks between the two clubs are said to have been going on for weeks, with both now haggling over Chelsea's €15m estimation. Napoli are hoping to lower the fee by around €3m-4m.

- It has already been widely reported that Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to join Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan, but Fabrizio Romano says that the Italian stopper's medical will take place on June 21, not June 17 as initially reported by many, ahead of a deal that will see him sign until 2026. Donnarumma, 22, has kept two clean sheets in two games for Italy so far at Euro 2020, and he looks set to join the Parisians on a free transfer.

- Bernardo Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, is believed to be in talks with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail. Silva has reportedly told Manchester City officials that he is keen to leave this summer, and though boss Pep Guardiola wants to keep the Portuguese 26-year-old, the club are willing to let him go if the right fee can be agreed.

- Arsenal have joined Sevilla and Fiorentina in the race to sign 28-year-old Porto winger Jesus Corona, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet says that Mikel Arteta is keen to add competition on the right-hand side for Willian, and with Corona's existing deal with the Portuguese giants set to end next summer, he could be available for around £21.4m. Corona can play on the right wing or as a wing-back, and he scored three goals -- alongside 13 assists -- in 48 appearances last season.