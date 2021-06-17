Transfer Talk: Liverpool step up pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus

Florian Neuhaus could be trading Germany for England with reported interest from Liverpool. Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool expected to bid for Neuhaus

Liverpool are expected to table a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, according to SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenburg.

The reports from Germany claim that the Bundesliga club are expecting an offer to be made from Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp set to make the final decision. Talks for a deal are expected to run for the duration of Euro 2020, with the report confirming that Neuhaus will not be deciding his future until after returning from international duty with Germany.

Liverpool have been looking for a midfielder since Georginio Wijnaldum's contract expired, and Fenway Sports Group appear to be continuing their transfer strategy of targeting young players who they believe have high potential.

The Bundesliga star's performances this season have seen Neuhaus quickly advance through the German national setup to the senior team, having impressed when playing from the six as well as in central midfield. The 24-year-old contributed to 11 goals in 30 starts for 'Gladbach in the Bundesliga last season.

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- European Soccer Pick 'Em: Compete to win $10,000

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leicester City have tonight won the race for FC Salzburg hitman Patson Daka, says Fabrizio Romano. The Foxes fought off interest from multiple clubs with Liverpool, Chelsea and Leipzig all recently connected with the striker. The 22-year-old's prolific form has seen him at the heart of speculation throughout the transfer window, having scored 42 goals in his last 59 games.