Transfer Talk: Liverpool step up pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus

Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.
TOP STORY: Liverpool expected to bid for Neuhaus
Liverpool are expected to table a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, according to SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenburg.
The reports from Germany claim that the Bundesliga club are expecting an offer to be made from Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp set to make the final decision. Talks for a deal are expected to run for the duration of Euro 2020, with the report confirming that Neuhaus will not be deciding his future until after returning from international duty with Germany.
Liverpool have been looking for a midfielder since Georginio Wijnaldum's contract expired, and Fenway Sports Group appear to be continuing their transfer strategy of targeting young players who they believe have high potential.
The Bundesliga star's performances this season have seen Neuhaus quickly advance through the German national setup to the senior team, having impressed when playing from the six as well as in central midfield. The 24-year-old contributed to 11 goals in 30 starts for 'Gladbach in the Bundesliga last season.
PAPER GOSSIP
- Leicester City have tonight won the race for FC Salzburg hitman Patson Daka, says Fabrizio Romano. The Foxes fought off interest from multiple clubs with Liverpool, Chelsea and Leipzig all recently connected with the striker. The 22-year-old's prolific form has seen him at the heart of speculation throughout the transfer window, having scored 42 goals in his last 59 games.
- Calciomercato reports that former Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz has agreed a deal to join Internazionale. The Italian goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with Inter until 2022 and will play a backup role to Samir Handanovic. The 38-year-old is one of Simone Inzaghi's first signings as manager, and will add plenty of experience having started 36 games in the Serie A last season.
- AC Milan will have to double their offer if they are to secure the signing of Marseille's Boubacar Kamara. That's according to Calciomercato, which says the Serie A club are keen on the defender, who could cost around €25 million. The 21-year-old has established himself in Ligue 1 since joining Marseille in 2017, becoming a regular in the first team that has seen him attract interest from around Europe.
- Jerome Boateng's next career move could be in France with AS Monaco on the lookout for a centre-back. Le 10 Sport says the Ligue 1 club are keen to add an experienced player to their ranks, and that the German defender has already received a contract offer from Niko Kovac's side. The 32-year-old remained a key feature in Bayern Munich's title run last season, as well as starting six games in the Champions League.