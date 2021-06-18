Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona look to Coman as Dembele replacement

Barcelona are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, reports Le 10 Sport.

With just one year left on his deal, the man that signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £135.5 million could be on his way out as Barca look to recoup part of the substantial fee that they paid. And with talks continuing to stall, the Catalan club have wasted no time in eyeing up a potential replacement in Coman.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but played a big role in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title success last season, scoring five and assisting 10 goals in 23 starts. And such form has seen interest in the winger from the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the winger.

Ronald Koeman's side was previously linked with Coman last summer, but Barcelona president Joan Laporta could soon escalate the France winger to the top of the shortlist as Dembele continues to look likely to leave Camp Nou.

- BILD journalist Tobi Altschäffl says that Florian Neuhaus is likely to stay with Borussia Monchengladbach for another year. Reports on Thursday suggested that a bid is expected from Liverpool, but after a chat with Gladbach manager Adi Hütter, the highly-rated 24-year-old now looks set for another season in the Bundesliga.

- Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nicolas Gonzalez looks set to join Fiorentina for €27 million. The Stuttgart winger has been in demand recently and has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs, but it now looks as though the Serie A club have won the race to sign the 23-year-old.

- Newcastle United will sign Liverpool youngster Remi Savage, reports Chronicle Live. The 19-year-old has been on Merseyside since the age of nine, but after contract talks have broken down with the Anfield hierarchy, the defender is now ready to swap Liverpool for Tyneside after receiving a contract offer from the Magpies.

- Kieran Tierney will be rewarded with a new five-year contract, writes the Daily Mail. The defender has impressed since arriving from Celtic for a fee of £25m and has played a prominent role on the left side of Arsenal's defence. The 24-year-old featured 38 times for Mikel Arteta's side last season and is currently on duty with Scotland at Euro 2020 where he started in a 0-0 draw with England on Friday.