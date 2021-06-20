Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca to bid for German star Gosens

Germany international and Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens has been linked with a switch to Barcelona this summer, reports Sport1.

Gosens -- who had a Man of the Match performance against Portugal in Euro 2020 group stage action on Saturday -- has impressed so much that the Catalan club have spoken to the 26-year-old's advisor regarding a move to La Liga.

The player's current deal runs until 2023, which had the potential for Atalanta to extend for a further year. However, according to the report, the club withheld from extending it further as they believe they can move him on this summer for upwards of €35 million.

However, Barca may have a battle on their hands to win his signature, with a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs reportedly looking at the player for a possible move.

Gosens, who had a failed tryout with Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, has mentioned a desire to play in the Bundesliga in the past. He is a fan of Schalke 04, though a move to the club he supports is very unlikely following their relegation to the second division.

The defender, however, is not pushing for a move due to the guarantee of Champions League football next season with Atalanta. There is also the issue of Barcelona's wage woes, with president Joan Laporta saying the club is a dire position financially.

Could a cash-strapped Barcelona be eyeing German left-back Robin Gosens? Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Following on from previous reports stating Manchester United are ready to begin talks with Raphael Varane, Marca says that Paris Saint-Germain have also joined the race for the Real Madrid defender's signature. The 28-year-old's contract only runs until 2022, meaning Madrid will look to move him on should he refuse to sign a new deal. Real are said to be willing to listen to offers in the €50m region so as to not lose the France international on a free transfer next year.

- Jose Mourinho could be reunited with Sergio Ramos this summer as Calciomercato reports the new AS Roma boss wants to bring the defender to the Italian capital. The 35-year-old spent 16-years at Real Madrid, recently announcing his departure from the club as his contract expired. Mourinho and Ramos's paths crossed in Madrid from 2010 to 2013, where they won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. For Roma there is said to be both obstacles and opportunity in striking a deal with Ramos, mainly not meeting the defender's ambition in Europe.

- Arsenal are frontrunners in the race for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, according to Marca. The 27-year-old has impressed in La Liga, missing just three games, and continues to shine in the Copa America with Argentina. Rodriguez scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Uruguay with an assist from Lionel Messi. Betis are said to have a release clause in the player's contract that exceeds €80m and with three more years left on his current deal, the club are unlikely to let him go for anything less than the clause value.

- In more Arsenal related transfer news, the club are said to be interested in Everton's Jonjoe Kenny and Lille's Zeki Celik as potential replacements for the outgoing Hector Bellerin. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are working hard to secure another right-back if Bellerin departs despite having cover in Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares. Kenny and Celik, both 24, are both seen as potential signings with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey and Norwich City's Max Aarons unlikely due to the club's respective valuation of the players.

- Following an impressive few games at Euro 2020 for Italy, Manuel Locatelli is on the agenda for a few clubs with Juventus most keen to make a move. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old is wanted by Massimiliano Allegri with an offer of €30m plus two players making the switch to Sassuolo on the table. There are four names stated in a possible move the other way, all of which are academy products. Those mentioned are defender Radu Dragusin, midfielder Hamza Rafia, striker Marco Da Graca, and forward Felix Correia.