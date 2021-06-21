Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United want Torres in swap deal

Manchester United are making progress in a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Yellow Submarines this season, making 33 appearances from a possible 38 in La Liga. Torres also played a key role in the Europa League success of Unai Emery's side, who managed to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United on penalties in the final.

Manchester United are looking to offer players plus cash in exchange for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. David Ramos/Getty Images

The Spain international, on duty at Euro 2020, has a release clause of €60 million in his contract that runs until 2024. However, United's hierarchy have the growing belief that an offer involving a fee plus players could persuade the La Liga outfit, although the Spanish side would prefer a higher valuation with no players involved.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their defensive ranks, looking for an ideal partner for captain Harry Maguire. If they should fail to land Torres, there are a number of backup options they are also evaluating.

The club saw an offer of £50m shrugged off by Real Madrid for Raphael Varane and are reluctant to offer more due to the player's dwindling contract. Sergio Ramos is another who has been linked with the Premier League side in recent weeks.

Paper gossip

- Atletico Madrid are interested in Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old only has one year left on his deal and with Rodrigo de Paul set to join Los Rojiblancos, Diego Simeone is interested in more signings from Serie A.

- Following on with more from Atletico Madrid, the club are said to be interested in Hector Bellerin this summer should they move for a right-back. Marca reports that the 26-year-old looks to be edging closer to an Arsenal exit after seven years at the club, and Simeone would like to sign the Spain international if they lose a full-back of their own. Both Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko have been linked with a move away.

- Leicester City have joined Nice in the battle for the signature of Celtic's Ryan Christie this summer with former Hoops manager Brenden Rodgers taking an interest in the midfielder, according to the Mail. The 26-year-old is yet to sign a new deal at the club with his contract expiring in January. Nice put in an £8m offer in January of 2021, but Rodgers is determined to bring the Scotland international to the Midlands.

- Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, according to AS. Mauricio Pochettino's side are said to have tabled a better financial deal for the 35-year-old than the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City. The French capital is the perfect destination for the player's family with a two-year offer also meeting his contract expectations for the future.

- Juventus are looking to part ways with Aaron Ramsey this summer, with a return to the Premier League a possibility, according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old has had a tough time in Italy since his move, injuries still plaguing him, but the former Arsenal midfielder has shown glimpses of quality with Wales at Euro 2020. West Ham United and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in a move for the player while Juve would hold out for a transfer fee of €15m to let him go.