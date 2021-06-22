Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi's new Barcelona contract just a matter of time

Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Messi's new contract could be announced Thursday

The mist surrounding the future of Lionel Messi is beginning to clear with reports that the Barcelona star's new deal with the club will be announced this week.

Le 10 Sport says that Barca president Joan Laporta wants to make the deal public on Thursday, as rumours continue to suggest that an agreement has been reached between the Catalan club and Messi's representatives.

The 33-year-old was set to be out of contract on June 30. However, after telling Barcelona that he wanted to leave Camp Nou last August, it now looks as though Messi will complete a U-turn by committing his future to the club with which he made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old, beginning a journey that has seen him score 672 goals in 778 appearances.

Messi is now on international duty with Argentina, where he has helped his national side to seven points from three games to top Group A at the Copa America.

- Euro 2020: Bracket | Live on ESPN | VAR watch | Pick 'em

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewers guide: Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS, FA Cup and more

PAPER GOSSIP

- Eurosport writes that Arsenal's enquiries for Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling have been sounded out. The North London club has been rumoured to be ready to spend big this summer with Mikel Arteta's recruitment team keen on bolstering the frontline, but they will seemingly have to look elsewhere with Sterling and Mahrez intent on staying at the Etihad for next season.

- Nat Phillips is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, according to Goal. Burnley and Brighton look to be leading the race so far for the defender, who played a significant part in Liverpool's race into the top-four last season. While Jurgen Klopp's Reds have not placed the defender on the transfer list, the club accepts that the 24-year-old might need to leave to get regular first-team football as Liverpool's senior centre-backs return to fitness.

- Reports in Turkey claim Everton are keen to add goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to their ranks this summer. Fanatik says that the Premier League club is facing competition from Ajax and Sevilla, but Fenerbahce would only enter negotiations for a fee in the region of €20 million. The 23-year-old started 33 games between the sticks in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

- Arsenal will accept a loan offer from Newcastle United for William Saliba if a deal for Ben White can be completed, reports Football Insider. Steve Bruce's side is interested in bringing the French defender to St. James' Park. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan for Nice, where he started 20 games in Ligue 1.

- AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Rafinha as a potential replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, writes Calciomercato. The Turkey playmaker's move to rivals Internazionale means Milan now must find a replacement, and Paris Saint-Germain's Rafinha is among the first players on the Italian club's shortlist. No official contact has been made yet.