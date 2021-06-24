Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid, Arsenal after Swedish star Isak

Real Madrid are set to battle Arsenal for the signature of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to AS.

The 21-year-old has impressed during Euro 2020 with Sweden and Arsenal are reported to have initiated contact with the striker's representatives, but their move could become challenging with Real's interest amongst a host of other European giants.

Isak's contract at Sociedad reportedly has a €70 million release clause in it, making him a slightly more affordable option for Los Blancos compared to Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland or PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who are both valued at over €150m.

Isak joined Sociedad from Dortmund back in 2019 for a fee of around €15m and still has three years left on his deal, meaning Sociedad will be able to hold out for his release clause to be triggered or keep him next season.

The player could also be swayed by a possible teammate at Real Madrid in the form of Martin Odegaard. The Norway international played with Isak while they were both at Real Sociedad and they could link up once again.

08.30 BST: Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, although the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the England winger, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United have intimated they are willing to pay £72m to sign Sancho even though the Dortmund star is asking for closer to £77m.

Sources say Dortmund also want around £4m in add-ons, while United still have to agree a payment structure for the fee -- another potential stumbling block.

Despite the issues to overcome, sources have told ESPN progress is being made and there is confidence on all sides that an agreement can be found.

play 1:45 Is there a chance Barcelona could lose Messi? Sid Lowe identifies the three players Barcelona will have to consider moving this summer to comply with La Liga's salary cap.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Norwich are all interested in signing Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite. Spanish outlet Sport reports that the Premier League quartet are all eyeing the Denmark international as Barcelona look to move him on following the signings of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay. The 30-year-old Martin Braithwaite joined the Catalan club for €18m during an injury crisis in February 2020 and the club are hoping to recoup as much of that as possible.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Chelsea and Scotland youngster Billy Gilmour, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 for Scotland and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly given the green light to let Gilmour leave on loan to continue his development. Norwich City are another side who have been linked with the midfielder in the past few days but incoming Wolves boss Bruno Lage is looking to bring him to Molineux as part of a midfield shake-up.

- AC Milan are planning a triple swoop of Chelsea players this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of a new campaign. Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri are lining up a move for Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Blues are willing to let players go this summer to raise funds, with Ziyech being one player that the two clubs have spoken about. The 28-year-old hasn't started much under Tuchel and could be on the way out. Bakayoko, who has spent time at Milan on loan, is a possibility with the London club holding out for €15m, while Giroud could be set to join the club on a €4m-a-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Chelsea this summer.

- Anderlecht manager and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is looking to sign a youngster from his former club, according to the Daily Mail. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 19, is highly rated by City and Kompany is keen to continue the player's development with the Belgian side. The defender flew out to Belgium on Monday and underwent a medical on Wednesday, according to the report.

- The Daily Mail reports that Everton are looking to move on from James Rodriguez this summer, with Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan all eyeing the 29-year-old. The Colombia international joined the Toffees under Carlo Ancelotti but following the manager's departure back to Real Madrid, the player also looks likely to leave... but not back to Los Blancos. The Goodison Park outfit are said to have concerns regarding Financial Fair Play and moving Rodriguez on would lift the burden of his wages.

- Arsenal have been dealt a blow in trying to bring back loanee Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer. The player told TV2 in Norway that he will be staying in the Spanish capital next season. The 22-year-old impressed Mikel Arteta in his short time at the club, joining on loan in January, registering 14 appearances in the Premier League. It means Arsenal will have to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options, after also missing out on Norwich's Emiliano Buendia who signed with Aston Villa for £33m.