Amid all the action at the Euros and Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid, Arsenal seek Swedish star Isak

Real Madrid are set to battle Arsenal for the signature of Sweden star Alexander Isak, according to AS.

The 21-year-old has impressed during Euro 2020 with Sweden, drawing much interest to the Real Sociedad striker.

Isak's current deal has a £59 million release clause in it, making him a slightly more affordable option for Los Blancos compared to Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. There is little chance of negotiating that down currently as the La Liga outfit hold all the cards in awaiting the triggering of the clause.

Arsenal are said to have initiated contact with the striker's representatives with an interest in bringing him to the Emirates but it could become challenging with Real's interest amongst a host of other European giants.

Isak joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019 for a fee worth roughly £13.5m. The club still have three-years left on his current deal meaning they are able to hold out for his release clause to be triggered or still have him as a valuable squad member.

The player could also be swayed by a possible teammate at Real in the form of Martin Odegaard. The Norway international and Isak's paths crossed while they were both at Real Sociedad and they could link up once again.

Sweden's Alexander Isak is on the radar of Real Madrid and Arsenal. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Chelsea and Scotland youngster Billy Gilmour, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 for Scotland and Thomas Tuchel has reportedly given the green light to let Gilmour leave on loan to continue his development. Norwich City are another side who have been linked with the midfielder in the past few days but incoming Wolves boss Bruno Lage is looking to bring him to Molineux in a midfield shake-up for the side.

- AC Milan are planning a triple swoop of Chelsea players this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of a new campaign. Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri are lining up a move for Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Blues are willing to let players go this summer to raise funds for their own business with Ziyech being one player that the two clubs have spoken about. The 28-year-old hasn't started much under Tuchel and could be on the way out. Bakayoko, once of Milan on loan, is a possibility with the London club holding out for €15m for the player. Giroud is the final of the three, who is set to join the club on a €4m-a-year deal following the conclusion of his current contract at Chelsea.

- Anderlecht manager and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany is looking to sign a youngster from his former club, according to the Daily Mail. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 19, is highly-rated by City and Kompany is keen to continue the player's development with the Belgian side. The defender flew out to Belgium on Monday and underwent a medical on Wednesday, according to the report.

- West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Norwich are all interested in signing Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite. Spanish outlet Sport reports that the Premier League quartet are all eyeing the Denmark international as Barcelona look to move him on following the signings of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay. The 30-year-old joined the Catalan club for €18m during an injury crisis in February 2020 and the club are hoping to recoup as much of that as possible.

- The Daily Mail reports that Everton are looking to move on from James Rodriguez this summer with Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan all eyeing the 29-year-old. The Colombia international joined the Toffees under Carlo Ancelotti but following the manager's departure back to Real Madrid, the player looks likely to leave but not back to Los Blancos. The Goodison Park outfit are said to have concerns regarding Financial Fair Play and moving Rodriguez on would lift the burden of his current wages.

- Arsenal have been dealt a blow in trying to bring back loanee Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer. The player told TV2 in Norway that he shall be staying in the Spanish capital next season. The 22-year-old impressed Mikel Arteta in his short time at the club, joining on loan in January, registering 14 appearances in the Premier League. It means Arsenal will have to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking options, after also missing out on Emiliano Buendia who signed with Aston Villa.