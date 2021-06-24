Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Mbappe move after Euro 2020

While Kylian Mbappe is performing at Euro 2020 for France, Real Madrid are working out how to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain, as has been reported by Marca.

The attacker, who won a penalty in Les Bleus' 2-2 draw against Portugal, has long been linked with a move to Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is another widely reported target.

However, it now seems that their attention is firmly fixed on Mbappe and completing a deal this summer -- even though the 22-year-old is staying quiet about his future, both internally and externally, until the Euros have come to an end.

Los Blancos are willing to wait, and they're counting on Mbappe turning down an extension to his current contract, which keeps him at Parc des Princes until June 2022.

It is then hoped that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Florentino Perez, president of PSG and Real Madrid respectively, will meet to negotiate a move that sees Mbappe move to the Bernabeu.

Even with the contract situation, any deal will cost Real Madrid upwards of €100 million, but they are looking to recuperate a significant portion of that fee with the departures of players such as Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to bring in Scottish player and free agent Ryan Gauld after his deal with Portuguese club Farense came to an end, reports the Daily Record. It is suggested that Major League Soccer side are offering £43,000 per week to convince the 25-year-old to join them instead of other linked clubs such as Celtic, Sporting CP, FC Porto and Benfica.

- Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all hoping to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, reports Calciomercato. Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has been convinced by the 22-year-old, but could let him leave if an offer of €30m is made in order to fund their other endeavours in the transfer market.

- Barcelona are looking to offload goalkeeper Neto, with Sport reporting that AC Milan and Internazionale are both looking to sign the Brazilian. He's been playing backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but it has been suggested that Barcelona want more than €16m for his transfer.

- After his move to Leicester City fell through last summer, Jonathan Tah could be set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this term, as has been reported by Kicker. Clubs from La Liga and the Premier League are interested and it is stated that it would take €20m to complete a deal.

- AC Milan are moving for FC Copenhagen forward Mohamed Daramy, reports Calciomercato. In order to complete a deal, they would need to pay €10m and see off competition from Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Sevilla FC and FC Salzburg.

- Paulinho is no longer a Guangzhou Evergrande player, telling Mundo Deportivo: "My first option is to return to Europe, because I still see myself with the will and the ability to continue competing and fight to win titles." The 33-year-old former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had been with the Chinese side since 2018 but has been training with Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino the past months.