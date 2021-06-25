Transfer Talk: Real Madrid scouting RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo at Euro 2020

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo is on Real Madrid's radar and has been a contributor for Spain at the Euro. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real scouting Olmo on Spain duty

Real Madrid are using Euro 2020 as an opportunity to scout RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, as has been reported by Sport Bild.

Even if they don't have any players in the Spain squad, there are various Los Blancos stars who have impressed at the tournament, including France's Karim Benzema and Croatia's Luka Modric.

Olmo, the midfielder who came through La Masia at Barcelona, started the draws against Sweden and Poland, but was left on the bench as Luis Enrique's side beat Slovakia 5-0 to reach the knockout stages, where they will come up against Croatia.

It was only in January 2020 that RB Leipzig paid Dinamo Zagreb €22 million to sign him, but it is reported that it would now take far more than that figure to sign the 23-year-old.

While they are showing an interest in Olmo, Bild suggests that Real Madrid will not be aiming to sign him this summer due to their financial situation.

This is also likely influenced by Real's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe, while city rivals are Atletico Madrid are also being linked with Olmo.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergio Ramos has made PSG his priority, according to Foot Mercato. The Spaniard has been strongly linked with the Parisians since it was revealed that he'd leave Real Madrid following the culmination of his contract. It now seems more certain than ever that the Parc des Princes will be his next destination.

- Juventus are looking to offload Arthur this summer, but his price could be a problem, according to Calciomercato. The Italian giants are looking at Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli and Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic, which would only worsen an already tough situation for the midfielder. The report says that Barca could look to loan out the Brazilian or include him in a swap deal.

- Real Sociedad and Leeds United are looking at Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton, but the former will likely move only if Alexander Isak departs, reports AS. Brereton has impressed while on international duty with Chile, so the 22-year-old could soon be taking a step up from the Championship.

- Everton are in talks with Sergio Romero but could face competition from Juventus and Celta Vigo, according to The Athletic. The Argentine is currently a free agent after his Manchester United contract came to an end this summer.

- Preston North End are closing in on a deal for right-back Matthew Olosunde, who has made one appearance for the USMNT, reports Lancashire Live. The 23-year-old was playing his football for Rotherham United last term and would become Preston's fourth signing of the summer if a deal goes through.