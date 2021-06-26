Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea's James on City's radar

Manchester City have added Chelsea right-back Reece James to their list of transfer targets, according to the Athletic.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old England international, and the Premier League champions are keen to add him to their back line.

James is extremely versatile and can play both in the centre of defence and midfield as well as on the flank. However, In his preferred position, at right-back or right wingback, he would face considerable pressure for a starting place at City from Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, which suggests he might be happier staying in west London.

James still has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge after having signed an extension in January last year.

That would mean that Chelsea would be in a very strong position when it comes to setting an asking price.

And with sources telling ESPN that City also keen to land Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, James's price tag could be a major stumbling block.

James has made 84 appearances for the Chelsea first team.

Reece James is on Manchester City's ever-growing list of transfer targets. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leicester City have moved ahead of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the race to land young Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, reports the Sun. The Foxes are ready to meet the Tigers' £500,000 asking price for the 16-year-old's transfer, who made his debut last season. It's the latest move by Leicester to snap up some of the best young talent from around the UK following their signing of 16-year-old Jack Lewis from Liverpool.

- Aston Villa are preparing a £40 million bid for former loan star Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, according to the Mirror. Abraham, 23, has been told he's surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel's arrival, and that has opened the door for Villa boss Dean Smith to try and resign the player who helped the club climb back into the Premier League in 2019.

- Ajax Amsterdam could offer wantaway winger Steven Bergwijn a route out of north London this summer, though Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to let him leave the club. That's according to the Daily Mail, who believe that Ajax are one of several clubs, including teams from the Bundesliga, who are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old. Bergwijn was restricted largely to substitute appearances during his first full season at Tottenham.

- Barcelona are considering moves for Valencia's Jose Gaya and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. According to Sport, Valencia would prefer a cash deal for the 26-year-old, though they have admitted they would be interested in discussing a deal involving Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, too. Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo believe Barca have been monitoring 30-year-old Alonso for some time as a possible replacement on the left hand side for Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo.

- Juventus are keen to sign Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun in a deal that could see Aaron Ramsey head in the other direction. That's according to the Sun, who believe 19-year-old Balogun is a long-term target for the Old Lady. Highly-rated youngster Balogun featured for Mikel Arteta in the Europa League this season and recently signed a new four-year extension at the club. However, Juve are keen to take the youngster to Turin, which could see Ramsey -- who is desperate to return to north London -- head back to Arsenal.

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for Bologna's Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, despite the north London club still operating without a manager, says the Sun. Spurs are confident of landing the highly rated 22-year-old for a fee of around £15m in a bid to strengthen their defence. Tomiyasu has been a regular for the Serie A side in the last two years and he is keen to play in England.